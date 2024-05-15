Decatur School Board tentatively sets millage rate; approves $106 million budget

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board, at its May 14 regular meeting, tentatively set the millage rate and approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The millage rate remains unchanged at 20.3 mills.

The school district has not received the tax digest from DeKalb County and is projecting the tax digest will increase by 8% in fiscal year 2024-2025.

“An 8% tax digest growth and the current year’s millage rate of 20.30 is sufficient to provide the district with the revenue required to fund the FY 25 budget while maintaining a fund balance between 4-15%,” Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker said.

School Board Member Hans Utz has asked the board and administration to consider a lower millage rate if the tax digest grows by over 8%.

Whitaker said she will consider rolling back the rate if the digest is higher and reassessing the budget if it comes in lower than 8%.

The millage rate and the growth in the tax digest will determine how much property taxes property owners will owe.

“A projected tax digest growth of 8% and a millage rate of 20.30 will provide the district with additional revenue of approximately $81 per $100,000 of property value,” the agenda states.

According to a presentation attached to the agenda, a property valued at $600,000 would’ve owed $6,090 in taxes in the current fiscal year. That is projected to be about $6,577 in fiscal year 2025, an increase of $487 annually.

The city and school district will likely receive the tax digest in mid-May. The school board will adopt the final millage rate in June.

If the tax digest increases by 8% then CSD’s total revenue would be about $105.6 million and the expenditures would be about $106.4 million with the salary increases.

CSD also has special funds, school nutrition, and a capital fund budget. In terms of expenditures, the special funds budget for FY 24-25 is about $2.77 million, school nutrition is about $4.36 million and the capital fund is at about $10.1 million in the FY 2025 budget.

“The total appropriations amount for all funds is $123,633,083,” Whitaker said.

The fiscal year 2025 budget is an increase from the current year’s budget. The district is projected to end fiscal year 2024 with about $98.4 million in revenue and spend about $96.5 million. The amended 2024 budget anticipated about $100.5 million in revenue and about $100.47 million in expenditures. The ending fund balance for the current fiscal year is projected to be about $16.8 million.

The upcoming budget focuses on increasing compensation for teachers and staff, and it includes raises and increases in employee benefits.

The entry-level salary for teachers would increase to $55,200. The budget also includes raises for associate superintendents, principals and assistant principals. The total impact on the budget is $1.3 million for these salaries and benefits.

“The recommendation for the FY 25 budget includes a 7-14% salary increase for teachers and a step adjustment for those eligible teachers,” Whitaker said. “I’m also pleased that our budget reflects a minimum increase of 5% for all CSD staff.”

The FY 24-25 budget also includes funding for increasing health benefits from the state, a $2,500 bonus from the governor for teachers and no reduction in staff.

School Board Chair James Herndon and Utz also said that the board will continue discussing compensation.

“I want to second that this is just the first step,” Utz said. “We’ll be having a compensation conversation next year as well, so more to come.’

In other business:

– Chief of Staff Amanda Lynch announced the two students who will serve on the school board as the student representatives. DHS junior Sophia D’Elena will serve as the student representative and sophomore Nia Batra will serve as the student apprentice.

Elections were held amongst the student body at the high school to select the representatives. Thirteen students qualified to run, and the school held a runoff election to choose the representatives.

– The school board also authorized the board chair and superintendent to execute closing documents to transfer the ownership of the Wilson Center from the city of Decatur to the school board.

– The school board additionally approved a four-year lease agreement for new Chromebooks. The district is planning to replace 2,450 Chromebooks for all elementary students.

The cost of the lease will be about $177,763 each year for four years, and CSD will have the opportunity to buyout the equipment at the end of the lease.

— During the work session, the board also heard a human resources retention and staffing update. As of May 9, the district had 26 vacancies for certified employees and is hiring to fill those positions before the next school year.

“As explained last month, when we refer to certified vacancies, we look at classroom teachers and certified personnel that directly impact instruction,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker added that the vacancy rate dropped from 6% to 4.9%, and CSD is on track to be fully staffed by the fall.

– During the pre-work session, the school board will discuss a policy related to student demonstrations and strikes. The policy would allow for peaceful protests if students go through a process to coordinate with school staff and if it does not disrupt the school day.

“It states students who wish to have a peaceful demonstration are encouraged to discuss with school personnel to maintain a safe and non-disruptive environment,” Lynch said.

School board members raised some concerns about the school system remaining neutral regarding protests that may take place, the amount of safety resources that could be needed, and how staff would determine what demonstrations could take place.

Whitaker will develop the regulation that would accompany the policy and create a process for managing student demonstrations.

