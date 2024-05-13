Decatur School Board to consider tentatively adopting millage rate, approving FY 25 budget

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, May 14, at 4:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and virtually via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the school board will consider approving the tentative fiscal year 2024-2025 budget, which projects about $106 million in revenue and expenditures. The board will also consider tentatively setting the millage rate at 20.3 mills, which remains unchanged from the current fiscal year.

Here is the meeting schedule:

Executive Session: 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Pre-work Session: 2:50 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Work Session: 3:30 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. Board Meeting: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Public Comment: 6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions:

To view the meeting agendas, click here. To join the meetings via Zoom, click here. To join by phone, dial+1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391. The CSD BoE welcomes and encourages citizens to attend its meetings. The board offers an opportunity for City of Decatur residents, businesses, organizations, school system employees, or students to address the board at its regular business meeting(s). The public comment period is designed to gain input from the public and not for immediate responses by the board to the public comments presented. Accordingly, board members will not respond during the meeting to the comments or questions raised during the public comment session. The board will take comments and questions under advisement and responses, if needed, will be provided by the superintendent. Each speaker will have up to three minutes to present. A timer is visible from the podium. Please conclude your remarks when your time is up. To allow time for the Board’s other business, Public Comment will ordinarily be limited to one hour or 20 speakers. At the Board’s discretion, the comment period may be extended for a specified amount of time or a specific number of additional speakers. In-person attendees can register upon arrival by scanning a QR Code on the Board Room entrance. Commenters will use a no-touch microphone. Guest attending via Zoom and wishing to make public comment must complete the public comment form. Anyone wishing to address the Board must be signed up prior to the start of public comment. Please ensure the name you enter on the form matches the name you use(d) to sign-up. If the names do not match, it will not be possible for you to be recognized to participate in public comment. To sign up for public comment, click here.

The school district has not received the tax digest from DeKalb County and is projecting the tax digest will increase by 8% in fiscal year 2024-2025.

“An 8% tax digest growth and the current year’s millage rate of 20.30 is sufficient to provide the district with the revenue required to fund strategic initiatives and to maintain a fund balance between 4-15% as specified by board policy DCL,” the agenda states. “The proposed FY2025 millage rate is the same as the current FY2024 millage rate.”

The city and school district will likely receive the tax digest in mid-May. The school board will adopt the final millage rate in June.

If the tax digest increases by 8% then CSD’s total revenue would be about $105.6 million and the expenditures would be about $106.4 million with the salary increases.

The FY 24-25 budget also includes funding for increasing health benefits from the state, a $2,500 bonus from the governor for teachers, a 5% salary increase for all employees, and no reduction in staff.

CSD also has special funds, school nutrition, and a capital fund budget. In terms of expenditures, the special funds budget for FY 24-25 is about $2.77 million, school nutrition is about $4.36 million and the capital fund is at about $10.1 million in the tentative budget.

The proposed budget also includes increasing salaries for staff. The entry-level salary for teachers would increase to $55,200. There would also be a 5-8% salary increase for existing teachers and a 5% salary increase for non-teaching positions. The budget also includes raises for associate superintendents, principals and assistant principals. The total impact on the budget is $1.3 million for these salaries and benefits.

In other business:

– During the regular meeting, the school board will consider approving the food services management policy to establish guidelines around meal charges, communication, and delinquent accounts.

The school district’s nutrition fund is an independent fund sustained through meal payments and reimbursements from the state and federal governments. CSD encourages meal prepayment.

“Parents/guardians are responsible for meal payments and for ensuring the student’s account remains in good standing,” the policy states. “CSD encourages funds to be maintained in accounts to minimize the possibility that a child may be without meal money on any given day; however, payments will also be accepted at the time of purchase.”

The policy would allow students to charge breakfast and/or lunch to their account for the equivalent cost of three days after their balance is zero, but a la carte items cannot be charged.

“While the National School Lunch Program does not require schools to provide meals to a child who does not pay for a meal and does not qualify for Free or Reduced Meals, CSD will provide an alternate meal to a student whose account exceeds the allowable charged amount,” the policy states. “Students who qualify for the Free and Reduced Lunch program, through the nature of this designation, will be provided the regular meal, and not receive alternate meals. When alternate meals are served, staff shall take extra care to treat students with dignity and respect.”

– During the work session, the school board will discuss a student support services update, the state of information services and a human resources retention and staffing update. During the pre-work session, the school board will discuss a policy related to student demonstrations and strikes.

