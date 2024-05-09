Decatur teacher named Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist for 2025

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur teacher Alicia Reno has been named a finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year 2025.

Reno is a science, technology, engineering and math teacher at Talley Street Upper Elementary School. She is one of 10 finalists to be named for the state teacher of the year 2025.

State Superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Talley for a surprise visit in March to announce Reno as a finalist, according to a press release. Reno and the other finalists will go on to the next phase of the selection process for the 2025 Teacher of the Year, which includes delivering formal speeches and participating in interviews with a panel of judges.

She was also named CSD’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year in October 2023.

“Alicia is an educator, who has made an unforgettable impression on her school, our district, and the field of STEM education,” Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Burton previously said. “She creates an engaging and energized learning environment for her students, fostering a love for discovery and problem-solving in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.”

Reno has taught for 22 years and is in her fourth year with City Schools of Decatur. She started teaching fourth grade in 2020 at CSD. Reno became the STEM teacher, or the STEM lady as her students call her, in 2022 when she opened the STEM lab at Talley.

As the STEM teacher, she teaches all grade levels at Talley, third through fifth grade. Her job is to take the science standards in third through fifth grade and extend it into real-world applications.

“They are learning more content in their classrooms, and then they bring that content here,” Reno said. “Or conversely, I introduce the content so that when they go back to their classrooms they have some background knowledge about it.”

Reno also likes to talk to her students about why STEM concepts matter and how they are used in the real world.

“We’ll take, for example, information about constructive and destructive forces in fifth grade and those kids will build buildings based on their understanding of earthquakes and budgeting,” Reno said. “They have to buy their supplies [with STEM bucks], and they have to do all these things, and then we try to destroy them on a shake table and see if their engineering practices worked.”

In March, the fourth graders also built houses that could withstand hurricane-force winds, but they had to earn the money to build the houses.

“They had to earn money by doing research, and then I paid them for their research with STEM bucks. Then they have to budget and pay me for all of their materials. They’ve learned that with inflation or with scarcity comes higher prices,” Reno said.

Fifth graders also do a unit on electricity. In their classrooms, they build simple circuits to make a light bulb light up. In Reno’s class, they take it a step further and use lights, wires and batteries to create a house with light switches that lights up.

“There are six groups working in the classroom, but you can tell whose light just went on because…they go crazy, we run over, and we make a big deal. It’s so exciting,” Reno said.

She also views her job as introducing students to what’s available in STEM outside of school and getting them excited about it. Her personal mission is also to have students go into middle and high school and try a science class they may not have tried before.

Her goal in opening the STEM lab was to give students hands-on science learning opportunities and a safe space to fail and rework a project.

Reno also said that STEM is important because most careers that will be available to these students will revolve around STEM.

STEM also challenges the students to be critical thinkers, have open discussions, discuss ethics, and work in groups.

Reno knew she wanted to be a teacher in fifth grade. She comes from a family of public servants. Her mom was a teacher, her dad worked for the Corp of Engineers and her brother is a police officer.

“My fifth-grade teacher was my favorite person on the planet. After fifth grade, I decided that’s what I wanted to do,” Reno said.

She initially majored in journalism in college and eventually switched to education.

“It’s something that I’ve always liked doing,” Reno said. “I think being an educator changes the way you view things about how we teach. I think math was really hard for me growing up, and when I learned how to teach math, it became easier for me. I ended up getting a master’s in elementary math education.”

“I think wanting to make it easier for kids and more understandable drove me into what I do,” she added.

Reno loves teaching kids who don’t think they like science. She also enjoys teaching all Talley students and building relationships with them.

“They come in, and they’re like, ‘Oh man, we’re going to do weather,’ and then I start telling them what we’re going to do. Then you see their eyes get a little bigger. They’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to build stuff,’” Reno said.

Opening the STEM lab is Reno’s biggest pride and joy. Fifth Avenue Elementary School has also opened a STEM lab, and Reno is also trying to get STEM in the lower grades.

The Georgia Department of Education will announce the Georgia Teacher of the Year 2025 on May 31.

Georgia Teacher of the Year operates one year ahead to align with the national program. According to a press release, the 2025 Teacher of the Year will serve from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

“It still blows my mind,” Reno said of being named a finalist.

After being named Teacher of the Year at Talley Elementary and City Schools of Decatur, the district submitted an application for the Georgia Teacher of the Year award.

“Someone at the state thought I was doing okay, so they showed up in my classroom with all these people,” Reno said. “It was crazy. I never thought in a million years that this would happen.”

