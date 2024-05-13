Decide DeKalb board approves $2 million for Atlanta VA

Share

By Grace Donnelly, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — At its monthly meeting on May 9, the Board of Decide DeKalb approved $2.1 million in annual funding for the Atlanta Veteran Affairs Regional Office, which covers maintenance and improvements to the facility in fiscal year 2025.

The budget for the Atlanta VA is up nearly 4% from last year due to the price of ongoing renovations and increased labor costs, including security, which has been a recent priority for the facility.

The board also approved a $150,000 contract with Jabian Consultants to help develop a Welcome DeKalb Strategy, a county-wide plan to make the area more welcoming to immigrant- and refugee-owned businesses.

The DeKalb Board of Commissioners initiated the project. Decide DeKalb staff selected Jabian Consultants as a partner to conduct a survey of immigrant-owned businesses in multiple languages and provide recommendations on communication strategy. The goal is to improve the connections between resources for these entrepreneurs and communities within the county.

Jabian expects to complete the work in August of this year. Dan Gordon and Ivan Shammas from Jabian joined the call to share some of their experiences working with Clarkston, the Carter Center, and the city of Atlanta on similar initiatives.

Among immigrant demographics, “Hispanic is the fastest-growing, but we certainly don’t want to leave out the Asian community that’s also growing or the East African community,” Shammas said, noting that the team plans to work with organizations like Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) and the Latin American Association.

Decide DeKalb aims to provide a hub for resources and targeted outreach to the communities it is intended to support.

“In many cases, immigrant families don’t know where to go,” he said. “There are so many resources out there, but it’s so spread out.”

Affordable housing

The board also heard an annual update on the effectiveness of a program for affordable housing in the county at four properties—The Holbrook Decatur, The Reid, Icon Avondale, and the Baxter Decatur.

These multifamily rental companies receive a property tax incentive to set aside a small portion, typically 10%, of their units for workforce housing or low-income senior housing.

Kate Russell presented findings from accounting firm Mauldin & Jenkins, which conducted the report on the compliance of these residential properties in 2023, indicating there is still room for improvement in filling affordable units and collecting the required income documentation to ensure tenants are eligible for the program.

The report’s recommendations included an additional review in 2024 for The Holbrook Decatur and The Baxter to monitor continued compliance and written notice to all the properties to remind management that they must verify income information before move-in so that they can ensure units set aside for workforce housing are being rented to residents that qualify.

The vast majority of the affordable units being provided are studios or one-bedroom apartments, and board member Andrew Greenberg expressed a desire to see greater diversity of housing made available, so this can benefit working families. The agreements previously made with property managers don’t include specifics on the type of units that must be provided at affordable rates.

Decide DeKalb recently instituted new rules for this affordable housing program that include financial fines for properties that fail to maintain compliance, but so far no new agreements have been made with rental companies under the updated policy.

Economic updates and career opportunities

— Decide DeKalb President Dorian DeBarr reported 75 new and retained jobs, $36 million in new investments in the county, and 13 business retention and expansion visits during the month of April.

— The entertainment industry in DeKalb is bouncing back to pre-Covid numbers, DeKalb Entertainment Commission Director Shelbia Jackson shared. In April, 18 companies submitted 33 applications for 19 projects, which is similar to the level of activity in 2019, she said. The county has seen 66 entertainment projects so far this year.

— Applications are now open for graduating high school seniors to enroll in the pre-apprenticeship program, which connects students with local manufacturers. Decide DeKalb’s “MADE IN DEKALB Initiative” is also now accepting applications for 10 educator fellowships during the 2024-2025 school year.

— Decide DeKalb is hiring for two open roles: Manager of Redevelopment and Vice President of Redevelopment and Strategic Initiatives.

— The Decide DeKalb staff is reviewing an application for the Kensington tax allocation district (TAD). “TAD interest is high, not only within the Kensington TAD but also our other tax allocation districts,” DeBarr said. “Folks are knocking at the door.”

— DeKalb recently received $2.5 million from the US Environmental Protection Agency in brownfield money. Decide DeKalb is receiving inquiries about those remediation dollars as well and conversations are ongoing, DeBarr said.

