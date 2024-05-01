DeKalb mayors, elected officials endorse Steve Bradshaw for CEO

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — Various elected officials, including Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks, Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore, Brookhaven Mayor John Park and Pine Lake Mayor Brandy Hall, have endorsed Steve Bradshaw for DeKalb County CEO.

Other elected officials include Dunwoody City Councilmember Catherine Lautenbacher, Pine Lake City Councilmember Augusta Woods, Tucker City Councilmembers Virginia Rece and Cara Schroeder, Decatur City Commissioner Kelly Walsh and former Pine Lake Mayor Melanie Hammet.

Decaturish contacted Bradshaw’s opponents, former commissioners Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson, have also lined up endorsements. Cochran-Johnson has been endorsed by the Greater Metro Atlanta Home Builders Association, Advocates for DeKalb Animals, former District 6 commissioner Kathie Gannon, former District 2 commissioner Jeff Rader, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock, Lithonia Mayor Shemika Reynolds and Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones. Johnson’s endorsements listed on his website include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former gubernatorial candidate and state legislator Stacey Abrams, former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin, and former state Senator Jason Carter.

Bradshaw currently represents District 4 on the DeKalb Board of Commissioners. District 4 includes Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Clarkston and parts of greater Decatur.

“With his leadership, he has made profound changes in our area. He is a champion in for making sure, in terms of, economic development and he is ensuring that we have a prosperous DeKalb County,” Burks said. “I look forward to his leadership style as CEO of DeKalb County because he understands what businesses want in terms of economic prosperity and making sure that we have permitting processes that allow us to have businesses to flow within our communities.”

She added that Bradshaw also understands that residents want to feel safe and have proper infrastructure in place.

“They need to make sure they have infrastructure in place, and especially coming forward with our new SPLOST II, we need to have capable, competent and reliable leadership who will have the vision of DeKalb County to move us forward. I know that’s what we have within Steve,” Burks said.

Elmore added that having an elected official who meets with the municipal leaders and works with the cities is important.

“I met Steve the summer before qualifying for office when Steve was running for commissioner eight years ago, nine years ago. He introduced himself to me well before qualifying. He was the only candidate that did that,” Elmore said. “After he was elected, he met with all the mayors in his district, and sometimes mayors out of his district, and council people, quarterly to see what’s going on in your district, what’s going on in your city. No other commissioner did that.”

“I think this is a clear indication that Steve is the leader that wants to communicate, cooperate, collaborate with the cities,” Elmore added.

Bradshaw said he will continue representing unincorporated residents and working with the cities.

He lives in unincorporated DeKalb County, and most of District 4 is in unincorporated DeKalb County.

“As CEO, I will continue to fiercely represent the interests of all of our unincorporated residents,” Bradshaw said. “As CEO, it will be my job to represent all of DeKalb County, and that is exactly what I will do. Historically, candidly, the relationship between DeKalb County government and the cities within DeKalb County has been, frankly, toxic as a paradigm that has long outlived its usefulness, if it was ever useful to begin with.”

SPLOST I and II are an example of bridging that divide.

“It is imperative that the next CEO has an open dialogue and positive relationships with our municipal leaders, and I’ve already started that process as a county commissioner,” Bradshaw said.

He also added that elected officials are in the service delivery business.

“What I love about governing at this level is that our issue set is not inherently partisan. At the end of the day, we are in the service delivery business,” Bradshaw said. “These roads don’t care about party affiliation. They just want to be paved. Folks want their garbage picked up on time, they want to drink clean water, they want libraries and greenspace, and they want to feel safe in their communities. We are all in the service delivery business.”

