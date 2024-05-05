Type to search


DeKalb School board will consider ESPLOST budget amendments

DeKalb County

Jaedon Mason May 5, 2024
DeKalb County School District Administration and Instructional Complex on Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board will consider approval of a staff proposal for budget amendments to ESPLOST-V during its regular meeting on May 6.

These amendments will not change the amount expended but are meant to update the fund allocation, initially done in 2015-2016, to the changed needs and increased costs due to COVID-19. Two notable amendments are the holding off on building a new elementary and middle school in the Chamblee Dunwoody area.  The full list of proposed budget amendments can be viewed here.

The school board meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on May 6 and will be held at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. To view a live stream of the meeting, click here.

Here are the other items on the board’s agenda:

— Renaming of DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts

— RFP 24-557 Supplemental Custodial Services Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $15,000,000)

— Bid 23-417 Portable Air Condition (A/C) Units Contract Award Extension Approval of Year 2 of 4 RFP 22-752-012 Landscaping and Lawn Maintenance Services Contract Extension Approval (Yellowstone Landscape SE, LLC), renewal year 2 of 4 (Not to exceed $3,000,000) 

— HVAC Approval to Adopt the Omnia Cooperative Contract with Daikin Applied (Not to exceed $1,000,000)

— Replacement Parts Company (Grainger) State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operation Contract No. 99999-001-SPD000 0181-001 (Not to exceed $3,500,000)

— Contract Renewal for Genuine Parts Company (NAPA Auto Parts) Integrated Business Solution (IBS) Year 3 of 4 (Not to exceed $8,000,000)

— Supply Chain Funding Transfer to SNS Accounts, SY23-24 (Not to exceed $6,611,145.37) 

— E-SPLOST/SPLOST VI Project: RFP No. 24-752-016 Design/Build Roof Replacement Services at Hightower Elementary School, Chamblee Middle School and Margaret Harris Comprehensive School Project Award Approval (SRS, Inc.) (Not to exceed $5,492,000)

— E-SPLOST V Project New Addition and Modernization at Cross Keys High School Component Guaranteed Maximum Price #01 Early Release Package Approval (Not to exceed $44,419,077) 

— E-SPLOST Approval of Control Concepts, Inc. as a Sole Source Vendor for SPLOST VI HVAC Controls Upgrade Projects (Not to exceed $14,415,598)

— E-SPLOST V Project: Renovations at Green Forrest Drive Facility Change Order No. 2 – DeKalb County School District Requested Rescindment of Contract Termination (Not to exceed $3,411,283)

— RFP No. 24-752-020 Design/Build Services for Student Service Center Renovation at Hatton Drive Facility Project Award Approval (HC Beck, LTD/The Beck Group (Not to exceed $2,559,551)

— Request for Qualification for Professional Architectural and Engineering Services RFQu No. 24-752-017 (Not to exceed $10,000,000 annually)

— E-SPLOST VI Project New Middle and High School at Sequoyah – Phase I Component Guaranteed Maximum Price Approval (Not to exceed $87,044,255) 

— E-SPLOST V Project: E.L. Miller Elementary School Change Order No. 3 – DeKalb County School District Requested Items (Not to exceed $353,522.34)

— E-SPLOST V Project 35335 Nancy Creek Facility Major Building System Replacement Guaranteed Maximum Price Approval (Not to exceed $12,375,659) 

— E-SPLOST V Project 35835 Champion Theme Middle School Major Building System Replacement ~ Phase I Guaranteed Maximum Price (Not to exceed $22,779,266) 

— E-SPLOST VI Project New Elementary School at Dresden – Final Guaranteed Maximum Price Approval (Not to exceed $72,323,774)

— Modification of GaDOE Capital Outlay Applications of Toney ES, Stoneview ES, and Rock Chapel ES

— Closeout of Fiscal Year 2020 GaDOE Projects E.L. Miller Elementary School and Nancy Creek

— Infinite Campus Student Information System Annual Renewal (Not to exceed $1,296,642.80)

— Lightspeed Content Filtering Solution Renewal (Not to exceed $896,040)

— Tentative Budget/Revenue Budget Projections and Tentative Tax Levy for FY2025

— Excessive Leave Buyback – Policy GBRI – Professional Personnel Personal Leaves and 

— District-Wide Employee Engagement Services with Gallup Inc. (Not to exceed $ 140,025) 

— RFP 24-588 DeKalb Teacher Residency University Partner for Elementary Education (Not to exceed $490,140,) 

— RFP 24-583 – Medical Partner for School-Based Health Centers

— Renewal: Second Step Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Digital Program (Not to exceed $235,000)

— Contractual Services for Comprehensive Psychological Evaluations (Not to exceed $300,000)

— Strategic Waiver School System (SWSS) Contract Renewal 

— The Wright Community School ~ Start-Up Charter Petition

