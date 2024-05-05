DeKalb School board will consider ESPLOST budget amendments

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board will consider approval of a staff proposal for budget amendments to ESPLOST-V during its regular meeting on May 6.

These amendments will not change the amount expended but are meant to update the fund allocation, initially done in 2015-2016, to the changed needs and increased costs due to COVID-19. Two notable amendments are the holding off on building a new elementary and middle school in the Chamblee Dunwoody area. The full list of proposed budget amendments can be viewed here.

The school board meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on May 6 and will be held at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. To view a live stream of the meeting, click here.

Here are the other items on the board’s agenda:

— Renaming of DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts

— RFP 24-557 Supplemental Custodial Services Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $15,000,000)

— Bid 23-417 Portable Air Condition (A/C) Units Contract Award Extension Approval of Year 2 of 4 RFP 22-752-012 Landscaping and Lawn Maintenance Services Contract Extension Approval (Yellowstone Landscape SE, LLC), renewal year 2 of 4 (Not to exceed $3,000,000)

— HVAC Approval to Adopt the Omnia Cooperative Contract with Daikin Applied (Not to exceed $1,000,000)

— Replacement Parts Company (Grainger) State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operation Contract No. 99999-001-SPD000 0181-001 (Not to exceed $3,500,000)

— Contract Renewal for Genuine Parts Company (NAPA Auto Parts) Integrated Business Solution (IBS) Year 3 of 4 (Not to exceed $8,000,000)

— Supply Chain Funding Transfer to SNS Accounts, SY23-24 (Not to exceed $6,611,145.37)

— E-SPLOST/SPLOST VI Project: RFP No. 24-752-016 Design/Build Roof Replacement Services at Hightower Elementary School, Chamblee Middle School and Margaret Harris Comprehensive School Project Award Approval (SRS, Inc.) (Not to exceed $5,492,000)

— E-SPLOST V Project New Addition and Modernization at Cross Keys High School Component Guaranteed Maximum Price #01 Early Release Package Approval (Not to exceed $44,419,077)

— E-SPLOST Approval of Control Concepts, Inc. as a Sole Source Vendor for SPLOST VI HVAC Controls Upgrade Projects (Not to exceed $14,415,598)

— E-SPLOST V Project: Renovations at Green Forrest Drive Facility Change Order No. 2 – DeKalb County School District Requested Rescindment of Contract Termination (Not to exceed $3,411,283)

— RFP No. 24-752-020 Design/Build Services for Student Service Center Renovation at Hatton Drive Facility Project Award Approval (HC Beck, LTD/The Beck Group (Not to exceed $2,559,551)

— Request for Qualification for Professional Architectural and Engineering Services RFQu No. 24-752-017 (Not to exceed $10,000,000 annually)

— E-SPLOST VI Project New Middle and High School at Sequoyah – Phase I Component Guaranteed Maximum Price Approval (Not to exceed $87,044,255)

— E-SPLOST V Project: E.L. Miller Elementary School Change Order No. 3 – DeKalb County School District Requested Items (Not to exceed $353,522.34)

— E-SPLOST V Project 35335 Nancy Creek Facility Major Building System Replacement Guaranteed Maximum Price Approval (Not to exceed $12,375,659)

— E-SPLOST V Project 35835 Champion Theme Middle School Major Building System Replacement ~ Phase I Guaranteed Maximum Price (Not to exceed $22,779,266)

— E-SPLOST VI Project New Elementary School at Dresden – Final Guaranteed Maximum Price Approval (Not to exceed $72,323,774)

— Modification of GaDOE Capital Outlay Applications of Toney ES, Stoneview ES, and Rock Chapel ES

— Closeout of Fiscal Year 2020 GaDOE Projects E.L. Miller Elementary School and Nancy Creek

— Infinite Campus Student Information System Annual Renewal (Not to exceed $1,296,642.80)

— Lightspeed Content Filtering Solution Renewal (Not to exceed $896,040)

— Tentative Budget/Revenue Budget Projections and Tentative Tax Levy for FY2025

— Excessive Leave Buyback – Policy GBRI – Professional Personnel Personal Leaves and

— District-Wide Employee Engagement Services with Gallup Inc. (Not to exceed $ 140,025)

— RFP 24-588 DeKalb Teacher Residency University Partner for Elementary Education (Not to exceed $490,140,)

— RFP 24-583 – Medical Partner for School-Based Health Centers

— Renewal: Second Step Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Digital Program (Not to exceed $235,000)

— Contractual Services for Comprehensive Psychological Evaluations (Not to exceed $300,000)

— Strategic Waiver School System (SWSS) Contract Renewal

— The Wright Community School ~ Start-Up Charter Petition

