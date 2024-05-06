District 1 DeKalb Commission candidate Andy Yeoman pleads not guilty to DUI

Share

Doraville, GA — Standing in the tastefully institutional courtroom of Doraville Municipal Court Judge Chong Kim on May 6, former Doraville city council member and current District 1 county commission candidate Andy Yeoman pled “not guilty” to a driving under the influence charge and asked for a jury trial.

Yeoman, who was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence following a car crash on March 23, failed a field sobriety test and blew 0.112 on a breath analysis at 7:20 am. The legal limit is 0.08.



Yeoman’s other options were to plead guilty, nolo contendere, or not guilty with a bench trial. Instead, he asked for his case to be bound over to the State Court of DeKalb County for a jury trial. That means, among other things, that his case will not be resolved before voters go to the polls on May 21.

According to police reports from the March 23 crash, Yeoman first claimed that he was driving 35 mph, then after the arresting officer stated that was not consistent with the damage created, he said that he didn’t know how fast he was going.

According to the police report, Yeoman said he hadn’t had a drink since 10:30 p.m., then said 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. the night before. However, the officer noted that he could smell alcohol on Yeoman’s breath at around 6:30 a.m. Yeoman then said he hadn’t had anything to drink since midnight.

During Decaturish’s District 1 candidate debate, Yeoman said that he had gone out with a group of friends and “probably [had] a little too much fun” and then returned home to sleep it off. Yeoman said he got up for a planned trip early the next morning, the day the crash occurred. He said during the candidate debate, he tested “two-tenths” over the limit when he was arrested.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a blood alcohol concentration above .10 can cause deterioration in a person’s reaction time, “…poor coordination and slowed thinking,” which reduces a driver’s ability to maintain lane position and brake appropriately.

Yeoman’s public statements have characterized the crash as unavoidable on his part. He told the officer at the scene that the other car was stopped in the road with its lights off, and the driver was asleep and snoring after the crash.

In a Facebook post, Yeoman offered a still photo that he says is from his dash cam and shows that the other driver’s car was stopped in the road with the lights off and driver’s side door open, “…and her head sticking out, possibly vomiting on the pavement.”

Based on the arrest report, the officer did not note complaints or symptoms of illness or any suspicion that the other driver, a young woman, had been consuming alcohol. She was not tested on-site. She suffered a head injury from the crash and was transported to Grady.

Yeoman was not booked into jail. He was driven home by a Doraville police officer instead.

Yeoman’s opponent for the District 1 seat, incumbent Robert Patrick, released a statement on April 12 describing Yeoman’s actions as irresponsible and “part of a pattern of troubling behavior.” Patrick also described the appearance of preferential treatment by Doraville Police as concerning.



Patrick said that if re-elected, he is “committed to preventive education and mental healthcare for anyone struggling with addiction.” He also offered support for the young woman injured in the crash.

“I keep the severely injured 25-year-old young lady and her family in my prayers…I do not condone this type of reckless behavior in my district, especially from a former Doraville City Council Member and current DeKalb County commissioner candidate who is still seeking to represent this District. I sincerely hope that he gets the help he needs, and I will keep him in my prayers as well,” Patrick said.

Decaturish asked Andy Yeoman for his dashcam footage, which would support his account of what happened, and received no response. Decaturish also sought body cam footage from the Doraville Police Department and clarification from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office about its policy regarding medically clearing suspects before they can be booked into jail.

Doraville Police said the body cam footage is part of an ongoing investigation and declined to release it. The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office has not responded directly to multiple requests for comment about its policies on booking injured people.

However, the DeKalb Sheriff’s handbook says the jail may refuse custody of arrestees who have “…not received medical treatment for obvious physical injuries or conditions of an emergency nature.”

According to the police report from the March 23 crash, Yeoman complained of stomach pain at the scene and refused medical treatment. The arresting officer noted no obvious physical injuries, and Yeoman felt well enough to get on a plane to Orlando later that morning.

Why he wasn’t deemed well enough to go to jail is still unclear.

Decaturish contacted all of Doraville’s current city council members for comment. While none spoke on Yeoman’s situation directly, two expressed concern over unintended consequences if arresting officers either follow the sheriff’s policy to the letter or interpret it too broadly.

City Councilmember Carrie Armistead said that while she understands the logic behind requiring a medical clearance for injured arrestees before the sheriff’s office will accept custody of them, the practical result is to take officers off patrol to ensure that happens. Armistead said it leaves the city’s police department potentially understaffed and vulnerable to emergencies.



“It feels like an unfair burden to put on a department that isn’t being given additional staff to do that work,” Armistead said.

City Councilmember Stephe Koontz is concerned about the possible consequences if DUI arrestees aren’t being booked into jail.

“Going to jail is the deterrent for people not drinking and driving. If that’s not happening, the public will be less safe,” Koontz said.

