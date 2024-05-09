Druid Hills High Principal retiring after 11 years

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — Druid Hills High Principal Mark Joyner announced that he is retiring after 11 years with the school.

Joyner’s announcement follows a leave of absence earlier this year due to a personal matter. In his letter, Joyner said he would miss working with the school community.

“This school and community are near and dear to my heart,” he said. “You have been my life for the last decade.”

Here’s his full letter to the Druid Hills High community:

Dear Parents, Guardians, Faculty, Staff and Druid Hills High School Community, It is with many emotions – joy, sadness, pride, and appreciation – that I write to inform you of my decision to retire as Principal of Druid Hills High School at the end of June. After 11 incredible years as a Red Devil, the time has come to begin a new chapter in my life journey. This school and community are near and dear to my heart. You have been my life for the last decade. I want to express many thanks to all the parents and community members who have supported our school throughout the years. Your dedication, involvement, and commitment to our students’ success have been instrumental in shaping the nurturing environment that defines Druid Hills. Whether you volunteered your time, provided resources, or simply offered words of encouragement, your contributions are truly appreciated. To the DeKalb County School District leadership, I extend my appreciation for your guidance, collaboration, and trust over the past 26 years. Most importantly I want to thank the students, faculty, and staff of Druid Hills High School. Their diversity, passion, enthusiasm, and various perspectives have continually inspired me. Together, we have cultivated a strong culture of respect, compassion, and empathy-a culture that I am immensely proud of and confident will endure into the future. I will miss my daily interactions with all of you. I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you who has played a role, no matter how big or small, in making Druid Hills High School the exceptional school it is today. I am overjoyed with the success of our collaborative efforts. I am optimistic for the future of Druid Hills High School. With amazing students, passionate educators, and dedicated parents, I am confident the legacy of excellence we have built together will continue to thrive and flourish in the years to come. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your principal. — Mark Joyner

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.