East Lake neighbors get updates on park and traffic projects, prepare for 2024 tour of homes

By Grace Donnelly, contributor

Atlanta, GA — At the monthly neighborhood meeting on Monday night, the East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) discussed the next steps to restore a vandalized mural, updates on traffic and parks projects, and details for the upcoming East Lake Tour of Homes.

A large mural on Cottage Grove Avenue under the 2nd Avenue overpass near East View Cemetery was covered in graffiti over the weekend. ELNCA president Rick Baldwin said he reported the incident to Atlanta Police and that representatives from the neighborhood and Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari’s office are working to identify the artist who originally created the mural in hopes of restoring the artwork.

“Worst case scenario, if we don’t find that muralist… I will find other muralists who can help us with the mitigation piece,” Bakhtiari said. “I want to defer to the muralist who worked on it, out of respect, but if we are unable to find that person, or if that person is unable to do the work for whatever reason, we’ll still fix it.”

Despite the recent graffiti, Sgt. Brian Bird from APD Zone 6 shared that crime in East Lake has been very low, with just one car-vehicle break-in and 13 property crimes reported in the last 30 days. “That’s outstanding for any neighborhood in the city,” he said.

Transportation and parks

Bakhtiari updated neighbors on a slew of transportation and beautification projects underway in East Lake. The restriping of the stretch of Glenwood Avenue between Eva Davis Way and 2nd Avenue is now complete, but more work needs to be done to make those intersections safer for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians.

“We’re working on some bigger fixes,” Bakhtiari said. “Our [Atlanta Department of Transportation] Deputy Commissioner Lenor Bromberg, who headed up all of the restriping and helped us expedite that, is helping me come up with a redesign to present to the neighborhood.”

Bakhtiari has been meeting with ATL DOT and neighborhood leaders to discuss transportation project priorities and expects to hold another roundtable in the coming months. One broader goal is to help communities connect more directly with ATL DOT, she said.

“What I’m going to continue to try to do is not be a gatekeeper to transportation,” Bakhtiari said. “I want there to be more engagement between the department and the [neighborhood] transportation chairs.”

Bakhtiari’s team is planning a micromobility ride through the district with the ATL DOT mobility department in June. Residents can join on bikes, scooters, or on foot to see progress on mobility projects and to learn how to use the new dashboard tool that allows citizens to request bike or scooter parking locations.

East Lake received grants from Park Pride for projects in the neighborhood. Flooding mitigation and roof repairs have already taken place at Zaban Recreation Center in East Lake Park. Park improvements, including updates to tennis courts, seating at basketball courts, trash cans within the park, and a new walking path, should all happen later this year, Bakhtiari said.

Upgrades to fencing and dugouts at the baseball field have begun and will continue in the rest of the park, she said.

“Welcome to East Lake” banners should also be installed soon at the Second Avenue and Hosea Williams intersection.

Bakhtiari did share that leadership changes within multiple city government departments, including watershed and public works, have caused delays and will likely mean some malfunctions for various progress as those transitions continue.

Tour of Homes

The East Lake Tour of Homes is on June 22. For the first time, the annual event will include a tour of the East Lake Golf Club Clubhouse. The Hosea Williams house and various residences in the neighborhood are also part of the tour.

Tickets are already available for purchase and a sign-up for volunteers will be shared on Facebook in the coming weeks, Lisa Walker said.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the ELNCA Giving Committee, which will use the money to support local organizations focused on four pillars: animal welfare, community wellbeing, education and youth development, and emergency needs.

Neighbors interested in participating in the giving committee or sharing recommendations or feedback on organizations ELNCA should donate to can contact President Baldwin or committee chair Whitney Deal Marshall.

Events

Saturday, May 19 at 4 pm: Neighborhood Series of Atlanta Jazz Fest in East Lake Park

Saturday, June 1 at 7 pm: Gala in the Garden at the East Lake Community Garden

Wednesday, June 5 at 6 pm: Wind Down Wednesday with live music in East Lake Park

Saturday, June 8 at 10 am: Community Clean Up with Keep Atlanta Beautiful and Keep DeKalb Beautiful (meet at at Drew Senior Academy)

Saturday, June 22 from 10 am to 5 pm: East Lake Tour of Homes

Saturday, August 3 at 8am: Run for East Lake 5k & Fun Run (runners and volunteers needed)

