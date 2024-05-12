Ebster Park concept design includes basketball courts, skate area

Share

Decatur, GA — The concept design for the renovation of Ebster Park includes two half-court basketball courts, a skate area and an accessible playground.

City staff and its consultant, Perez Planning, presented the concept design during a community meeting on May 8 and gathered input from a few teens and city staff present. The concept design is not the final design, and some elements could change.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department’s website, improvements to the park include adding a restroom facility, upgrading the accessibility ramp, renovating the pavilion and basketball court, and considering new elements like a skate park.

In May 2023, the department was awarded a $2,088,803 Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities grant from the governor’s office for the project. In November 2023, the Decatur City Commission approved an agreement with Perez Planning and Design for planning services for improving the Ebster teen activity area.

City staff, residents, and teens gathered at the Ebster Recreation Center on March 19 to provide input on what they would like to see at the park. Ideas varied widely, but all concepts included a basketball court, playground, restrooms, lighting, and a pavilion. A few ideas also included art, a skate park, a walking path, a zip line, and swings.

“What did we hear in terms of high priorities? These are some of the [priorities] – a chill area for teenagers with movable tables and chairs, Wi-Fi, terrace seating, a photo wall, climbing wall glow in the dark mood swings… a multigenerational and accessible playground with teen swings, zip line and table games; a multipurpose court with two basketball courts side by side with a versa court and other games; a pavilion, a shade structure, a restroom with drinking fountain and a skateboard area,” said Carlos Perez with Perez Planning.

The concept includes a covered gathering area with seating, two half-court basketball courts, a walking loop on the perimeter of the park, a skate area, an accessible playground, a selfie wall, teen swings and other seating throughout the park.

“We’ll have a little skate area. We heard from a skate perspective it was really about plaza style skating so small retaining walls and railings,” Perez said.

The walls on the ramp leading to the park would also be lowered. There would also be lighting and security cameras. There will also be sidewalks near the park that connect it to Ebster Field and Ebster Pool.

The flooring of the park could be concrete or Flexi-Pave, which is a porous, flexible rubber material. The proposal also suggests having a colorful design on the floor. Perez said most of the area would be concrete, and the playground area would have the Flexi-Pave. One of the teens in attendance also suggested that the design of the selfie wall could be part of the project that’s led by teens.

“Yes, we can make that selfie wall a teen project,” Perez said. “We could create the dimensions, and then you all draw on it and tell us what you want. The other one is to also make the [floor] markings a teen project.”

He added that for the floor, teens could come up with the colors and design, and the colors could also translate onto the tables and chairs and other elements.

Plans for the playground include adding accessible playground equipment, but it may not be wheelchair accessible. The proposed playground equipment so far includes bigger swings, a climbing structure, sensory-based play equipment, a larger group swing, and a spinning element.

A couple of teens with the Child Friendly Cities Initiative encouraged the city to try to make the playground and seating areas wheelchair accessible. The CFCI team is working to improve the city’s parks.

Trees will also be planted around the park’s perimeter and in a few places inside it. One of the teens wondered if the planting could be a community project.

There would also be three unisex restrooms and a storage space. It would have water fountains with a water bottle filling station as well. The student also encouraged the city to ensure those bathrooms are well maintained.

“That will very much [impact] the space. No one wants to use it if the bathrooms are disgusting,” she said.

The teens also suggested having more benches throughout the park, storing things like basketballs, pickleball equipment, or chalk in the storage space by the restrooms, adding umbrellas in one of the seating areas, adding trash cans, recycling bins, and possibly a compost bin, and adding emergency call buttons. They were also open to using the park for small events.

Another student wondered if there would be workout equipment at Ebster that was similar to what’s at McKoy Park. Perez and city staff said they could look into adding that in an area that is currently suggested to be a seating area.

Parks and Recreation will present the concept design to the Decatur City Commission during a work session on May 20. The consultants hope to start developing the construction documents in June, begin construction next summer, and finish the project in February 2026.

