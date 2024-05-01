Emory police issue six criminal trespass warnings, arrest convicted felon

Share

Atlanta, GA — Emory’s campus has been rocked by protests against the Israel-Hamas War over the last few days, leading to a poorly received mea culpa by the university’s president and the arrest of numerous Emory community members.

Police have clashed with protesters around the country in response to the war. Emory’s protest also included activism against the proposed Public Safety Training Center, called “Cop City” by opponents.

“On Sunday, April 28, the Emory Police Department (EPD) issued criminal trespass warnings to six individuals suspected of committing recent acts of vandalism on campus,” Emory announced in a press release. “This information was released by EPD that day, and EPD confirmed that none of these individuals are affiliated with Emory.”

Police also arrested Derek Zika, a convicted felon from North Carolina. He allegedly had knives and pepper spray on him when he was arrested, and police also allege he had an axe, hatchet, more knives and a bag containing survival gear in his vehicle.

According to the Emory Wheel student newspaper, on April 27, Zika gave a speech on the Quad in which he said that anyone who tries to de-escalate is “selling out the people of Gaza.”

“You are fighting a war,” Zika said in his speech, according to the Wheel. “Fight to win.”

He later tried to get the protestors to stay on the Quad past midnight as police arrived to remove them.

Emory also announced the following safety measures:

— Adding more lighting and additional cameras covering key campus locations. These cameras are monitored 24/7 by the Emory Police Department. — We have increased officer patrols, the visibility of uniformed officers on campus, and other security measures. These efforts are especially focused on the Quad and are extended to the broader campus. — Limiting building entry to individuals with card access. — Working with individual students who have needs related to exams and other academic accommodations. Source: Emory University

“Emory is continuously working to take appropriate measures to keep our community safe,” the press release from Emory says. “We depend on a strong collaboration between EPD and other law enforcement agencies. We support their efforts to assist in keeping Emory safe.

“We know that potential adverse impacts to Emory Commencement are a shared concern for many members of our community. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2024 at Commencement and will share details of any necessary changes in future communications.”

