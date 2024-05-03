Emory University under investigation by Dept. of Education’s Office for Civil Rights

Share

By Karli Barnett

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Emory University over alleged anti-Muslim discrimination.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Georgia (CAIR-Georgia), students filed a federal civil rights complaint on April 5th, 2024, for, what they say, were instances of Islamophobia and severe anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab discrimination.

The 18-page complaint describes alleged incidents at the hands of Emory faculty, students, and alumni.

The complainants say Arab and Palestinian students have been targeted on social media and verbally harassed on campus. They say they were allegedly called “terrorists” and “fake Muslims.” Complainants go on to say flyers showing the number of Palestinian people killed in the war with Israel have been ripped off the walls or thrown away.

This comes after protests erupted on Emory’s campus over the last week.

These protests are not part of the investigation, but the law enforcement response that led to dozens of arrests is being scrutinized.

An anonymous Emory student on the complaint stated:

“This investigation gives me hope. For once, Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim students are heard on campus.”

Azka Mahmood, Executive Director of CAIR-Georgia issued a statement saying:

“The opening of this investigation by the OCR [Office for Civil Rights] is a welcome step and one we hope leads to answers about the failures of Emory University to address anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian activity since October last year, despite several bias reports and a letter from civil rights organizations.”

On Friday, Mahmood told Atlanta News First the investigation is a huge step forward.

“It shows the federal government is serious about investigating anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab discrimination that’s happening on campuses across the country,” she said.

According to Mahmood, students said they are afraid on their own campuses.

“From this investigation we hope that Emory University holds itself accountable,” she said. “And makes sure it is offering the same equitable, safe, learning environment that it affords to other students.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Emory University. A spokesperson for the school said they could not comment on pending litigation.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.