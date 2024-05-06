Firefighters respond to blazes in Gresham Park, Lithonia

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County firefighters responded to a deadly blaze at a Gresham Park apartment complex on Sunday evening and responded to another fire in Lithonia early Monday morning.

According to Decaturish Media partner Atlanta News First, one man has died and six others were injured in a large apartment complex fire in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Park Creek Apartments at 2000 Bouldercrest Road in the Gresham Park neighborhood before noon.

Atlanta News First crews saw emergency service personnel wheel several people out to ambulances in stretchers.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels said several people were injured after jumping from balconies to escape the fire.

Resident Christy White witnessed this all unfold.

“When we looked out the window, it was in a blaze. All we could do was grab everything that we could,” she said. “Everything was on fire. You couldn’t even stand in front because there was so much heat from the fire.”

Daniels said firefighters pulled one man out of an apartment, but he later died on the scene.

Officials said four people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

Daniels said there are 24 units in the building that caught fire, which has been ruled a total loss.

He said investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started.

The American Red Cross said volunteers with the organization are on the scene to help with “direct client assistance, recovery planning, as well as disaster mental health services to residents impacted by the fire.”

Jonathan Fowler, who also lives in the apartment complex, said this isn’t the first time it’s caught on fire.

“There’s no fire wall in these buildings and the material is like thin paper,” he said.

Atlanta News First has previously reported on three separate fires at the address since 2016.

“It’s sad to see that a lot of families have lost their place to live and probably lost all their possessions,” Fowler said.

In an unrelated incident, firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning in Lithonia.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says flames broke out in a two-story home on the 2100 block of Lown Farm Lane in Lithonia around 5:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the home.

All of the residents and their pets were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The home is heavily damaged. Four adults and two dogs have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided these stories.