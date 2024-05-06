Following protests, Emory moves graduation ceremony to Duluth

Share

Atlanta, GA — Emory University is determined to avoid any controversy surrounding its graduation ceremonies and announced Monday that graduation ceremonies are being relocated to Duluth.

This follows recent protests at Emory against the Israel-Hamas War.

“Emory will relocate Commencement activities to the Gas South District in Duluth, Georgia, an indoor complex that includes the Gas South Arena and the Gas South Convention Center,” Emory University President Gregory Fenves said. “This change in venue impacts Emory’s university-wide Commencement celebration as well as the diploma ceremonies for all nine schools, including Oxford College. Details of the revised Commencement plans, including those for related events and receptions, have been added to the Commencement website. This site will be updated as additional details become available.”

Fenves is under intense scrutiny for how he handled the university’s response to the protest, which led to the arrests of members of the Emory Community by police. The university initially blamed the protests as being the work of outside agitators, and later had to walk that statement back. Decatursh media partner Atlanta News First reported that Fenves faces a no-confidence vote from students today.

On Friday, the College of Arts and Sciences faculty voted overwhelmingly — 75 percent — that they did not have confidence in Fenves. An Emory spokesperson said such votes are non-binding, ANF reported.

Here’s Fenves’ full letter about the changes to the graduation ceremony:

Dear Emory Community, I have been firm in my commitment that Emory will celebrate our graduating students at Commencement. While that commitment has not changed, concerns about safety and security require us to adjust the plans. Emory will relocate Commencement activities to the Gas South District in Duluth, Georgia, an indoor complex that includes the Gas South Arena and the Gas South Convention Center. This change in venue impacts Emory’s university-wide Commencement celebration as well as the diploma ceremonies for all nine schools, including Oxford College. Details of the revised Commencement plans, including those for related events and receptions, have been added to the Commencement website. This site will be updated as additional details become available. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly. It was made in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisors, and other agencies — each of which advised against holding Commencement events on our campuses. I know that this news will be deeply disappointing to many of you. The FAQs included on the Commencement site provide answers to some of the many questions related to this change. I want to end by congratulating the Emory Class of 2024 — a class like no other. For many of you, the pandemic interrupted your high school graduations, and you began your Emory experience online. Next Monday, we will celebrate all that you have accomplished since then. You will have your moment together, in person, alongside the people who matter to you the most. Each of your names will be read aloud, and each of you will be conferred an Emory degree. We will applaud your dedication, your accomplishments, and your resilience. You will become graduates of Emory University, ready to enter a world that needs your talents, your wisdom, and your leadership. Sincerely, Gregory L. Fenves, President

Here is additional information from Emory about commencement:

University Ceremony: The University Ceremony, traditionally held on the Quadrangle for students and guests of all-schools featuring the keynote speaker will be held at the Gas South Arena only for all undergraduate bachelor’s degree candidates from Emory College of Arts & Sciences, the Goizueta Business School (BBA), the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing (BSN), and the School of Medicine (Bachelor of Medical Science) and their previously ticketed guests. Graduates from Oxford College as well as the graduate and professional programs are invited to view this ceremony by webcast. School Diploma Ceremonies: Each school hosts a diploma ceremony where each student is called individually to come forward for recognition. The Emory College diploma ceremony will take place in the same arena, immediately following the University Ceremony. All other school diploma ceremonies will take place at the Gas South Convention Center, located next to the Arena at the Gas South District. See the chart below for date, time, and room. Note, the date and/or time may have shifted from the previous schedule.

