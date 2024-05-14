Hateful vandalism at DeKalb County cemetery sparks frustration

Type to search


DeKalb County

Atlanta News First May 13, 2024
Photo provided by Atlanta News First
By Jasmina Alston, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Both neighbors and groundskeepers are frustrated with hateful vandalism at a DeKalb County cemetery.

Groundskeepers at Resthaven Cemetery say the vandalism has been going on for a couple of years. The latest incident is a swastika painted on a statue.

Grounds supervisor Frank Griggs said his crew is tired of this happening and is doing all they can to get it cleaned.

He calls it ignorant and disrespectful to those who come to see their loved ones at the cemetery. He also said it is unfortunately costly for them to clean up and hard to explain why it keeps happening.

He says they’ve reported the vandalism each time, but DeKalb County police say they have no reports this year.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story

