Jim ‘N Nicks requesting drive-thru for new Tucker location

Tucker, GA — The Tucker City Council, at its May 13 meeting, discussed a proposal to add another drive-thru to the Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q slated for Northlake Mall.

The meeting was held in person at Tucker City Hall, as well as being streamed online. The full recording of the meeting can be viewed here.

Tucker City Planner Matthew Couper-Gardner presented a request from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q to build a second drive-thru lane for customers at its new location at Northlake Mall. If approved, it would be the first double drive-thru restaurant in the city after the Chick-fil-A on Hugh Howell Road.

City council members raised concerns about pedestrian safety and possible traffic congestion if the drive-thru lanes are backed up. Councilmember Vinh Nguyen called the plan a “very car-centric design,” stating that Jim ‘N Nick’s locations in other parts of Georgia, such as Cumming and Suwanee, are more suited for such a design than a smaller city like Tucker.

“I question why we need that second lane on the south side,” Nguyen said. “I think there’s a lot of really minor things we’d like to see adjust from this plan.”

Jim ‘N Nick’s Vice President for Real Estate Perry Jones and site planner and building designer Andy Simpson said multiple lanes are necessary and the restaurant attracts more attention than initially presumed.

“If we did not have two lanes [in our Athens location], there would be cars all over the place,” Simpson stated.

In other business, Edens Davis, partner at lobbying firm ConnectSouth, presented a state General Assembly update with the help of ConnectSouth Senior Advisor and former Georgia State House minority leader Bob Trammell.

Davis and Trammell reported that House Bill 1073 concerning halfway houses passed in the House and is in committee in the Senate. ConnectSouth was unable to defeat the amendment made to HB1073 allowing local governments to require video cameras at gas stations across the state.

Special entertainment districts were also discussed in relation to Sunday Sales, as well as an annexation proposal for the city Chamblee. The annexation proposal will take time, if it happens at all. According to Davis, “It is becoming harder and harder to pass annexation bills.”

Other highlights of the meeting included:

— During the public comment session, several local Tucker children requested the addition of a crosswalk at the intersection of Midvale Forest Drive and Midvale Road.

— City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt made his second request for consideration of a contract award for the Montreal Road Sidewalk Design Task Order. The proposed sidewalk would stretch 5–6 feet in width, would remain in compliance with the requirements set by the Americans With Disabilities Act, and would provide a safer alternative for pedestrians in traversing the busy street. The council approved the request.

— Finance Director Beverly Hilton presented the interim finances for March, which had not been presented at the previous council meeting. The report showed a significant increase due to transfers from American Rescue Plan grants and the public works tax.

— City Manager John McHenry presented upcoming agenda items and an update on the FY25 budget.

— Economic Development Manager Jackie Moffo presented a proposed intergovernmental agreement between the Tucker Public Facilities Authority and the City of Tucker for a leased parking agreement with Tucker First Baptist Church. The council approved the proposal.

— Moffo proposed consideration of a contract award for the Downtown Parking Lot Resurfacing for Shared Parking Project. The council approved the proposal.

