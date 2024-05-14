Kirkwood ready for Spring Fling

Share

By Tana Poncsak, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization held a scheduled virtual meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on May 10.

KNO President Mathew George said the Spring Fling is from noon to 8 p.m. on May 18, at Bessie Branham Park, along with the Tour of Homes on May 18 and 19. George said the Spring Fling is a community event and the organization’s single biggest fundraiser. The event is volunteer-driven, and volunteers are still needed for a variety of roles. For more information, visit kirkwoodfling.com.

“If you want a shirt the year of the event, volunteering is the only way to get one,” he said.

Josh Woiderski, treasurer, gave a financial report. He said income and spending in April were very similar to previous years, with the Spring Fling coming up.

“We’re paying out a lot more money, and we’re getting in a lot more money,” Woiderski said.

Once Spring Fling is over, he said the budget will be adjusted for possible grants and increasing funds for committees in case projects need more funding.

In other business:

— Susanne Blam with the Zoning Committee presented an application for a daycare in Israel Baptist Church.

“We met with the applicant, and they have an impressive history of providing daycare to the community,” Blam said. “We were very happy with everything they presented. The intent is to have a daycare in Israel Baptist that will provide an affordable daycare option in our community.”

Blam also mentioned that the committee members are always mindful of how a new business will affect neighbors. With plenty of parking on site and the playground in an interior area, they feel it would complement the community well.

The KNO voted to support the application for the daycare.

— Officer M Lucien of the Atlanta Police Department reported that in the current 30 days, there was little change in crime compared to the previous 30 days. He said there continue to be car break-ins and destruction and damage to property calls.

Lucien said the Atlanta Police continue to push the Clean Car Campaign.

“Just not having anything visible seems to help,” Officer Lucien said. He encouraged everyone to put things of value in their trunk and be aware of their surroundings.

