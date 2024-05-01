Lakeside Ultimate boys Frisbee team wins state championship; Decatur has new basketball coach

Share

Atlanta, GA — Coach Fred Perivier lead the Lakeside High Ultimate boys varsity Frisbee team to a state championship over the weekend.

Lakeside beat Midtown High School on Sunday in a nail-biter finish, winning 9-8. Lakeside fielded a young team. There are no seniors, one junior and the rest are sophomores and freshmen.

“Perivier, began playing ultimate at Kenyon College in the late 70s before coming to Atlanta,” a press release says. “He played on Chain Lightning, representing Atlanta in club tournaments around the country in the 80s and coached the Georgia Tech team. He began coaching at Lakeside HS in 2009 and has continued coaching the team even after his sons, Jacques and Laurence Perivier, and daughter, Marie Perivier, graduated. All his children went on to play in Georgia colleges, winning national awards, and Marie now plays professionally for the DC Shadow. Coach Fred is considered a staple of Atlanta Ultimate and the Lakeside team was honored to deliver his first high school championship.”

Assistant Coach Karl Ekwurtzel founded the Lakeside High team in 2007 as a student player. He played for the Georgia State University Underground and won a USAU National Championship with Boston Slow White. He’s currently in his sixth season with the Atlanta Hustle, the press release says.

The Hustle, Atlanta’s professional ultimate team, was founded in 2015 and plays in Silverbacks Stadium. They are one of 25 teams in the Ultimate Frisbee Association and play in the South Division, the press release says.

The press release says interest in the sport is growing locally.

“While every Georgia high school does not yet compete in ultimate, there are over 30 metro area school teams and growing,” the press release says.

— In other high school sports news, Decatur High announced the hiring of a new basketball coach.

Here’s the full announcement from City Schools of Decatur:

DECATUR, GA — Decatur High School has announced Rory Welsh as the new basketball coach. For the past 12 seasons, he has served as the Head Boys Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Langston Hughes High School. Hailing from Metro Atlanta via the Republic of Panama, Coach Rory Welsh brings with him 19 years of educational and coaching experience in Georgia. Welsh’s coaching acumen is evident in his impressive track record, boasting 208 career victories, nine State Playoff Appearances, and an 18-7 State Playoff Record. His leadership led to consecutive 6A State Championships in 2017 and 2018, three Region Titles, and multiple accolades, including three-time Region Coach of the Year and two-time 6A Coach of the Year. Beyond the court, Welsh’s impact includes facilitating 19 basketball scholarships and holding leadership roles such as Vice President of the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association, where he introduced the “35 Second Shot Clock” in GHSA Basketball. Welsh is married and the proud father of three children.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.