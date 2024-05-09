Madison Avenue Derby to be held on Oct. 12

Share

Decatur, GA — The Madison Avenue Derby will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12. This year, the beneficiary is ReMerge’s Giving Grace program.

The derby race features soapbox derby-style cars racing down Madison Avenue in Decatur. According to a press release, the Madison Avenue Community Fund, the non-profit organization behind the event, selects a local non-profit focused on serving the needs of children to support with the money raised from the event each year.

ReMerge’s mission is to build communities of peace by accelerating belonging and flourishing in Metro Atlanta. In 2023, it served over 2,700 people. ReMerge’s Giving Grace program is focused on fighting hunger in 2024, with a special fund for Decatur area families who need help with food. The program also assists with rent and utilities, as funding allows.

“The Giving Grace network serves vulnerable persons that have acute needs which threaten them with displacement and the loss of meaningful connections,” Christy Betz of ReMerge said. “Our goal is to ensure they can maintain a healthy, secure presence in the community to give them the best chance of success moving forward.”

She added that ReMerge’s efforts are geared toward single-parent families, the extremely poor, and the unhoused.

“We provide food for families in the Decatur area who are food insecure,” Betz said. “We are able to send groceries to a family for approximately $100 a week, and every week we have approximately 20 families that request help with food in the Decatur area.”

The Derby is currently accepting event sponsorships, and early bird race registration is now open. For more information, click here. To learn more about ReMerge’s Giving Grace initiative, click here.

