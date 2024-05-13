Nicky’s Undefeated sandwich shop to open on Main Street in Tucker

Share

By Tana Poncsak, contributor

Tucker, GA — Have you ever had a really great sandwich? Michael Lo and Walt Gebelein want to make sure you do.

The two longtime friends are opening Nicky’s Undefeated in downtown Tucker to share their love of a great sandwich with the people of Atlanta.

And you won’t have to wait too much longer to get a taste of their sandwiches. If all goes as planned, Nicky’s Undefeated could open as soon as late spring/early summer. They’re already planning a soft opening with the first few days of sales as a fundraiser for local nonprofits.

Nicky’s Undefeated will be a family-friendly, counter-service restaurant that features Italian-American classics like ribeye and chicken cheesesteaks, hoagies, chicken cutlet sandwiches, cheese fries, salads, large slices of Jersey-style pizza, Italian water ice, hand-scooped ice cream, and other foods specific to Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

Lo said many of the ingredients will be “imported” from the areas known for their specialty foods to ensure authenticity.

“A large part of what makes pizza, bagels, and sandwiches so good in places like Philly, New York, and Chicago, is the passion and knowledge of the craft by the people who make it,” Lo said. “That shows up in many of the ingredients but especially in the bread.”

He explained that it’s about the right bread – toasted just right so that it’s crusty on the outside but soft on the inside. The bread at Nicky’s Undefeated will come from Liscio’s Bakery in South Jersey. The bread will start in Jersey, but it will be finished on site in Tucker. And it’s that level of attention to detail that they intend to give all the ingredients and the dishes that make up the menu.

Lo grew up in Philadelphia while Gelebein is from South Jersey, two areas separated by the Delaware River but joined together by the Ben Franklin Bridge. Lo and Gebelein met about 20 years ago after moving to the Atlanta area, and both were working for the same big box store that caters to the construction and home improvement market. Lo said the two became friends while bonding over their love of Philly sports, and their shared love of a great sandwich.

And it’s their friendship and shared love for great sandwiches that prompted Lo and Gebelein to create Nicky’s Undefeated.

“It honors the Italian American culture, the City of Brotherly Love, and the guys we grew up with,” Lo said. “And these guys took you in like family. They were loyal, honest, and hardworking. Their spirits embody everyone’s favorite fictional, small time, underdog boxer, who worked harder than anyone else while using a side of beef as a punching bag and overcame the odds to become the champion.”

And they’ve honored their roots right down to the Nicky’s Undefeated logo that features the Liberty Bell and a boxing championship belt. So, perhaps, even Rocky Balboa would be proud of this little piece of Philly in Georgia.

Both Lo and Gebelein spent time in Tucker, and Lo said they were eyeing Main Street for their restaurant concept.

“We’ve been loyal fans of the many great establishments in Tucker,” Lo said. “When the space in the Depot Building became available, we met with the new landlords and the city’s economic development team, and we were excited to move forward.”

He went on to explain that it’s Tucker’s diverse population of young people, families, and long- time residents, along with its light industrial companies and long stretches of commercial roads that reminds them of where they grew up. In addition, Lo said the area has an engaged community with a sense of local pride and a bright economic future.

“The Main Street Tucker area specifically is exciting with the new businesses coming in, the proximity to Tucker High School and the middle school, a new town green park to open next year, the recently passed open container laws, and a supportive growth mindset focused on local city government,” Lo said.

As Atlanta continues to grow, Lo and Gebelein anticipate that more people will be looking for a great sandwich.

“As Atlanta grows, it’s attracting more people from the northeast and the Chicago areas who eventually get homesick for a great sandwich,” Lo said. “And we aim to help satisfy that craving.”

The restaurant’s address is 2316 Main Street, Suite C, Tucker, GA. For more information, visit nickysundefeated.com.

