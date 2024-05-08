Pea Ridge is still open for business after crash damages patio

Share

By Tana Poncsak, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA — It’s business as usual at Pea Ridge Kitchen and Bar located on Lawrenceville Highway after a driver drove into the restaurant’s outdoor dining patio.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, May 6, a red Toyota with a female driver and a male passenger was heading south on Lawrenceville Highway when the driver struck another vehicle and then drove into Pea Ridge Kitchen and Bar’s outdoor dining patio.

Fortunately, Pea Ridge is closed for business on Mondays, so no one was on the patio or in the restaurant at the time of the incident. The driver of the Toyota is said to have suffered what was thought to be a medical emergency at the time of the incident. It’s unclear if the medical condition was caused by the initial crash or if the medical condition was the cause of the initial accident.

Jaron Thomas, a barber at The Hairport Barbershop II located in the shopping center, was at work and outside on a phone call when he said the driver of the red Toyota hit a silver minivan while driving along Lawrenceville Highway. Thomas explained that after the Toyota hit the minivan, the male passenger in the Toyota reached over and turned the steering wheel to the left. Then he exited the slow-moving vehicle, ran around behind the car to the driver’s side, and tried to open the driver’s door as he banged on the window and shouted for the driver to stop the car. Thomas said he was shocked as he watched the incident happen.

“At first, looking at it from my view, you would think it was a hit and run. Or at least that’s what it looked like,” Thomas said. “But his wife [the driver] had passed out behind the wheel.”

Thomas said workers from the car repair shop on the other side of Lawrenceville Highway came over to help as the Toyota stopped in the restaurant’s outdoor dining area. Thomas also said the driver of the silver minivan that was involved in the initial crash pulled over and stayed on the scene until the police and ambulance got there. A police report was filed. The driver of the Toyota was said to be conscious by the time the ambulance arrived, and she was taken by the ambulance to an area hospital.

Aaron Zarczynski, owner and executive chef of Pea Ridge Kitchen and Bar, was called, and he arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

“The damage is all to the planters and a little bit of the patio furniture, but nothing substantial,” Zarczynski said. He also said that the building was not hit contrary to what was mentioned on Next Door. The restaurant opened for normal business hours on Tuesday.

“We can still seat a couple of people on the patio,” Zarcynski said. “It’s the middle of the patio that sustained the damage.” He said it’ll probably be sometime early next week before they reopen the full patio.

