(PHOTOS) 2024 Decatur Arts Festival

Decautr, GA — The rain stayed away and Saturday May 4 turned out to be a great day for people to check out all the goodness of the 2024 Decatur Arts Festival and the inaugural Decatur Children’s Book Festival.
The Morgan Rowe Band performs on the community bandstand during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marisa Howard from Birmingham, Ala., enjoys a turkey corndog from one of the food vendors during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vendor Ezra Gallagher from Lennybird Permanent Jewelry pets August while August’s parents shop during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kalia with Decatur Makers spins an exemplary cotton candy during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kaden and Remy Pound choose their colors for a Decatur Makers project during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aiden Delaney, 10, reaches for a foam ring launched from a Decatur Robotics robot during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Morris Mapp talks blue vegetables with “Taste Buddies” author Jax Perrins (right) and Perrins’ sister-in-law Tracey Micit at the inaugural Decatur Children’s Book Festival held in conjunction with the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Dakota, Sebastian, Jacob, Ariel and Lauren as characters from “The Wizard of Oz” during the Decatur Children’s Book Festival and Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Author Charnetta Williams, MD sells her book “Penelope and the Power of Positivity” at the inaugural Decatur Children’s Book Festival held in conjunction with the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Dr. Williams said she wrote her debut book to inspire kids to think positively. Photo by Dean Hesse.
3D mixed media artist Gerardo Leccese stands at his artist market booth during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Xander and Hayden hitch a ride on Aunt Mariah and Uncle Chris while they check out the artist market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
In town from Raleigh, North Carolina, Jon and Carolyn Armstrong check out ceramics by Luis Gutierrez at the artist market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elizabeth Hood gets a kiss from her parrot Puck as they check out the artist market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Woody Jones talks about his custom-made, one-of-a-kind mechanical amusements at the Decatur Arts Festival artist market on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tom Zarrilli’s exhibition “Return to Catlandia” is seen at the Decatur Arts Alliance Gallery in the Decatur Visitor’s Center during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Zarrilli’s 20 + conceptual paintings of his cats Joey and Petey are up for viewing through May 26. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Daniel O’ Kelly represents actor Wilford Brimley on his t-shirt as he and his family check out the artist market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
