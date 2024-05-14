(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk was held on Saturday, May 11.

Hosted by the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Avondale Arts Alliance, the sold-out ticketed event featured 26 wine-tasting stops in restaurants and businesses along with art experiences across the city’s downtown business district.

“I’ve never had such a big canvas to paint on, so to speak,” Avondale Arts Alliance President Isadora Pennington said. “The DDA’s goal was to get as many people in the doors of the local businesses as possible, and we’re doing that by offering these free wine tastings with ticket purchase, but also by adding art. We have musical performances, a drink and draw, a live mural, yarn bombing, open studios, interactive art making opportunities, exhibitions, open studios; a lot of really great stuff.”

