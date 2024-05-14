(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk was held on Saturday, May 11.
Hosted by the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Avondale Arts Alliance, the sold-out ticketed event featured 26 wine-tasting stops in restaurants and businesses along with art experiences across the city’s downtown business district.
“I’ve never had such a big canvas to paint on, so to speak,” Avondale Arts Alliance President Isadora Pennington said. “The DDA’s goal was to get as many people in the doors of the local businesses as possible, and we’re doing that by offering these free wine tastings with ticket purchase, but also by adding art. We have musical performances, a drink and draw, a live mural, yarn bombing, open studios, interactive art making opportunities, exhibitions, open studios; a lot of really great stuff.”
Reportage artist and illustrator Alex Charner creates live art in front of The Stratford during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left Amy, Courtney, Maggie, Amy and Dean pose for a photo at Garage Door Studio during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gavin Spyer from Village Music puts up decorations in front of the store during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Village Music owner Nick Edelstein plays piano with Mark Bond on bass guitar and Bill McCollum on drums during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Thomas of Clarkston (right) works on a collaborative art project at the Avondale Arts Center with Janis Dunckel from Caatinga Studio in Decatur during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Dunckel offers after school K-5 classes and evening drawing tutoring. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Arts Alliance President Isadora Pennington celebrates a successful and sold-out Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kandus Johnson of Kandus Johnson Art has a wide selection of whimsical items for sale in the Sudnat Studios art market at Wild Heaven Beer during in the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Johnson said Sudnat (@sudnatstudios) hosts local hand-made markets at breweries all around town. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Painter Armando Chacon creates live art in front of Skip’s during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Creatives sell their work in the artist market at the Town Green during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shaanta Hanagud (left) of Decatur gets a pour from The Stratford partner Todd McLochlin during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist Nic pours a sample for Amy Geddes at Garage Door Studio during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dustin Swinks from Swinks Custom Tattoos of Avondale paints at the Avondale Arts Center during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sylvia Raye checks out the art at the Avondale Arts Center with a glass of wine during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. “I think this is wonderful,” Raye said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to right) Nakeisha Mobley, Robyne Alexander and Tamill Harris have some food at the Town Green during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Musicians get together for a Bluegrass Jam on the Town Green stage during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Astrid Lyons samples some wine at The Lost Druid during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dorothy O’Conner stands with her art installation “Tempest,” on display during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna Foote and MacGregor Christner, who said they are residents of The Jade at Avondale, check out the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pitt Harding (right) samples an offering from Wolf Mountain Vineyards at Wild Heaven Beer while winemaker Brannon Boegner (center) and his wife Ashley look on during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isabele Harding samples wine from Wolf Mountain Vineyards at Wild Heaven Beer with her father Pitt Harding during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Arts Alliance Board Member Madge Moon pours a sample for a guest at Little Tree Art Studios during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Flat Rock Swing entertains at Little Tree Art Studios during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A live mural painting in progress in front of Twin Oaks Shopping Center during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
George and Teresa Johnson take in the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at Purple Corkscrew and City Dog Market for wine, art and music during the Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
