(PHOTOS) DeKalb Senior Olympic Games

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs kicked off the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games with an opening ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center on Columbia Drive in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6.

Tournaments will take place at various locations around the county, ending with a closing ceremony at Redan Recreation Center on May 17. The games are part of National Older Americans Month, which is celebrated in May, and are open to ages 50 and older. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the top three finishers in each event.

