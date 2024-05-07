(PHOTOS) DeKalb Senior Olympic Games

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs kicked off the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games with an opening ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center on Columbia Drive in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6.
Tournaments will take place at various locations around the county, ending with a closing ceremony at Redan Recreation Center on May 17. The games are part of National Older Americans Month, which is celebrated in May, and are open to ages 50 and older. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the top three finishers in each event.
William Ross warms up before competing in horseshoes during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melvin White makes a practice pitch before competing in horseshoes during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Muriel Holt (left) and Sandra Felder from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. greet guests as they enter the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center for the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Conneva Hall, who is the president of the Council of Excellence at Lou Walker Senior Center said she was the winner of her age bracket in horseshoes during last year’s DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sylvia Williams said she will compete in card games during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Competitors get pumped up for the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games during the opening ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ruby Bowles (pickleball), Jan Reynolds (basketball), Rosa Harper (golf) and Rosa Barker (tennis) pose for a photo after giving a performance showcasing their sport during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maurice Esters dances during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tersa Alsobrook (left) makes a practice pitch before competing in horseshoes during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michelle Jones lines up a practice pitch before competing in horseshoes during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dance instructor Seve the Ballroom Maestro dips Crystal Bell during a demonstration of Detroit style ballroom dancing during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leatha’s Soul Line Dancing performs during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
William Ross (left) and Melvin White prepare for the horseshoes competition during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lois Williams makes a practice pitch before competing in horseshoes during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games at Exchange Park in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Senior Olympic Games National Champions pose for a photo at Exchange Park in greater Decatur during the first day of competition for the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Left to Right) Lisa, Ware, Beverly Walker, Michelle Jones, “Sugar Mama” Brenda Ragland, Salomia Pope and JoAnne Ware. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maudell Marable, who attends Lou Walker Senior Center, plans to compete in basketball free throw, virtual bowling and possibly track and field during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games. “I love all these events. It makes you feel young,” Marable said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Columbia High School NJROTC presents the Colors during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pat Jones (left) plans to compete in virtual bowling, horseshoes, ½ mile walk, card games and bowling during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games. Annie Lowe (right front) said she planned to compete in horseshoes, virtual bowling, card games and basketball free throw. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Barbara Adams and Dorothy Wright pose for a photo during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Adams plans to compete in virtual bowling, water volleyball and regular bowling. Wright will compete in pickleball, water volleyball, bowling, track and field, basketball and card games, she said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Greg White speaks during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse
DeKalb District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson speaks during the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Director Chuck Ellis welcomes competitors and guests to the 35th Annual DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center in greater Decatur on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.