(PHOTOS) The May 11 Tucker Cruise In

Tucker, GA — Saturday, May 11, was a perfect day to stroll along Main Street in downtown Tucker and check out all the chrome and steel on display during the Tucker Cruise In
The long-running, old-fashioned family friendly car show is held the second Saturday of every month on Main Street in downtown Tucker , April through September, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending with the presentation of awards at 1 p.m.
It’s free to attend and $5 to register your vehicle. The next Cruise In is set for June 8.
Visit tuckercruisein.com for more information.
Fig Newton handles traffic control at First Avenue and Main Street during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alisha and Quinton McGlawn look at “Dirty” Jack Gilleland’s 1939 Chevy ½ top pick-up rat rod during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Will Holcomb from Tucker Cruisers works the grill during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sammy Spears checks out the interior of Jim Keller’s 1930 Packard 726 during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jim Keller said he had too many cars and was selling off a few, including the 1930 Packard 726 he’s posing with during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cars of all makes and models line Main Street during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Matthew Fowler, his father-in-law Butch Gibson and Matthew Pelock stand with Fowler’s 1964 Mercury Marauder during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kendra Miller shows a picture of “Miss Jazz,” her 2019 Jeep Moab Edition while checking out the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. “True Jeepers name their Jeep,” Miller said. Miller belongs to women’s Jeep groups, “We go off roading, do our own builds,” and said she bought her first one, a 1978 CJ “brand new off the showroom floor in 1978.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chewana Franks of Decatur checks out William Loy’s 1958 Plymouth Fury during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
William Loy shows the 350 Golden Commando V8 in his 1958 Plymouth Fury during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Loy said ’58 was the only year the optional 305 hp “big block” 350 cubic inch engine with two four-barrel carburetors was available. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fins and chrome are plentiful in the Cadillac Club line-up on the middle of Main Street during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tom Duncan poses with the 1969 Camaro Pace Car he purchased in June of ’69 during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jack Mobley channels Elvis in front of his 1974 Buick LeSabre during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. A sign next to the car says, “Elvis Presley was well known for buying, driving and even giving away Cadillacs! However, I seem to remember a time in Tucker, GA, when he was in a Buick!” Photo by Dean Hesse.
A mini bar in the glove box with magnetized glasses to keep them from spilling came with the 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham as seen in this one on display during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kelly Willoughby from American Street Machines stands in front of a 1969 Pontiac Firebird during the Tucker Cruise In on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
