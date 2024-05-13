(PHOTOS) The May 11 Tucker Cruise In

Share

Tucker, GA — Saturday, May 11, was a perfect day to stroll along Main Street in downtown Tucker and check out all the chrome and steel on display during the Tucker Cruise In

The long-running, old-fashioned family friendly car show is held the second Saturday of every month on Main Street in downtown Tucker , April through September, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending with the presentation of awards at 1 p.m.

It’s free to attend and $5 to register your vehicle. The next Cruise In is set for June 8.

Visit tuckercruisein.com for more information.

