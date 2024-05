(PHOTOS) Tucker Day 2024

Share

Tucker, GA — Carrying on a decades-long community tradition, Tucker Day 2024 took place on Saturday, May 4, with a parade along Main Street and the battle of the bands between the Tucker High School Marching Band and Seed & Feed Marching Abominable. The celebration continued throughout the day with live entertainment, activities, vendors, and food.

