Police respond to 'suspicious bag' found near Emory University

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

Police respond to 'suspicious bag' found near Emory University

Dan Whisenhunt May 1, 2024
DeKalb County Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — Emory University is on alert following days of protests against the Israel-Hamas War. On May 1, police responded to a report of a “suspicious bag” found near the campus at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.

It’s not clear whether the bag is connected to the protests.

A spokesperson for Emory said, “The following alert was sent to campus: ‘There is a police emergency on Emory Atlanta Campus at [Glenn] Church. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.'”

The spokesperson also told Decaturish that the university issued an all clear at the Atlanta campus at 4:02 p.m., but did not have more information.

A reader told Decaturish they observed several DeKalb County bomb squad vehicles racing toward campus along North Decatur Road. DeKalb Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is received.

