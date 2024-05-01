Police respond to ‘suspicious bag’ found near Emory University

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — Emory University is on alert following days of protests against the Israel-Hamas War. On May 1, police responded to a report of a “suspicious bag” found near the campus at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.

It’s not clear whether the bag is connected to the protests.

A spokesperson for Emory said, “The following alert was sent to campus: ‘There is a police emergency on Emory Atlanta Campus at [Glenn] Church. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.'”

The spokesperson also told Decaturish that the university issued an all clear at the Atlanta campus at 4:02 p.m., but did not have more information.

A reader told Decaturish they observed several DeKalb County bomb squad vehicles racing toward campus along North Decatur Road. DeKalb Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is received.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.