Primrose School of Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus plans opening for late summer 2024

By Tana Poncsak, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Parents in the Northlake area are gaining a new early education option for their children. Primrose School of Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus, located at 4820 Briarcliff Road, will open in late summer 2024. Registration is currently taking place for the new Emory Healthcare –Northlake Campus.

The franchise is owned by Laura and Paul Stechmesser, who also owns the Druid Hills Primrose School location.

According to the website, Primrose Schools offers programs for infants through pre-kindergarten, the Primrose Explorer Program, an afterschool program, and a Summer Adventure Club. The curriculum features a Balanced Learning® approach through purposeful play and nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion.

As the Stechmessers searched early childhood education options for their own children, Primrose Schools and its curriculum stood out, prompting them to open a franchise in their own community.

“When we had our first child in 2008, it was a challenge to find nurturing childcare with an educational component in our neighborhood,” Laura Stechmesser said. “We knew of several friends at Primrose Schools outside of the perimeter, and their children were thriving and happy. Not only were they excelling academically, but they were building life skills and good character as well.”

She added that she is excited to expand that same high-quality early education and care to the Northlake community.

The Primrose School of Emory Healthcare-Northlake Campus is for children of Emory Healthcare and Emory University employees and children in the greater Northlake area. Emory employees are eligible for subsidized tuition based on income at the Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus only.

Enrollment is for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old and those interested in the after-school program. With registration underway, Stechmesser said there’s been a huge amount of interest, and spots are filling quickly, especially for the infant and toddler classrooms.

The Northlake facility is nearly 13,000 square feet, will offer 11 classrooms, and will serve more than 175 children. It also features playgrounds with age-appropriate equipment. Once it reaches full capacity, it’s estimated the school will contribute approximately $3.5 million to the local economy, adding about 45 jobs.

And the Stechmessers don’t plan to stop there. They have plans for another Primrose location.

“As a Primrose Schools franchise owner, we have a development agreement for a school in the greater Decatur area as well,” Laura Stechmesser said. “Our site search is underway, and we hope to be able to open a third school in the Decatur community in the future.”

As for the Stechmessers, they are invested in the children and the community.

“Our family loves this community having lived here for over 15 years now, and we are invested in helping children grow into future leaders during their first five years, which is a critical time for brain development,” Laura Stechmesser said. “We have a strong desire to impact the community through the children, families, and teachers in our schools, not only through their education, but by helping them feel like they are a part of something special. We feel so grateful for the opportunity, and we’re excited to know that we get to share our love for children and families with another part of our community.”

For more information, visit primroseemorynorthlake.com.

