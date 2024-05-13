Protesters heckle Emory University president during graduation speech

Share

By Rebekka Schramm, Atlanta News First

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — After weeks of student-led protests over the War in Gaza, Emory University’s bachelor’s degree candidates graduated Monday in a ceremony 22 miles from campus.

During an introductory speech, Emory President Gregory Fenves ignored hecklers who could be heard shouting. Others in the audience applauded loudly at times, in an apparent attempt to drown out the hecklers.

Instead of the traditional commencement on the quadrangle on Emory’s campus, known as “the Quad,” the ceremonies were held at Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County near Duluth.

University officials said they moved the ceremony to the venue in Gwinnett County because of safety and security concerns on campus. Access to the Gas South District is highly restricted, unlike Emory, which has an open campus.

In April, 28 people – many of them Emory students and faculty members – were arrested in a clash with police officers who were trying to clear an encampment created by protesters who were demanding that Emory divest in any investments that benefit Israel.

The War in Gaza began after the Oct. 7 surprise attacks in which Hamas militants killed nearly 1,200 Israelis. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory attacks, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

During her keynote address, Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO of the Morehouse School of Medicine, mentioned the recent protests across the country.

“And as we’ve seen on college campuses in recent weeks, this is how we end up sometimes, refusing to listen to each other,” she said.

She encouraged graduates to always listen and include others.

