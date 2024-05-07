Report shows racial disparities in DeKalb Schools’ gifted programs

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A report presented at the May 6 DeKalb School Board meeting revealed racial disparities in the gifted programs in DeKalb County Schools.

DeKalb Chief of Student Services Dr. Norman Sauce III delivered the month’s Superintendent’s Report with the help of DeKalb Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton.

Sauce presented data outlining the disparities in DeKalb schools’ gifted programs for students of color. According to the report, 43% of gifted students in DeKalb are white, with Black students making up 30%, Asian students 11% and Latino students 9%.

Likewise, over 18,000 DeKalb students are learning English as a second language, with only 129 students in the gifted program, while out of more than 10,000 students with Individualized Education Programs, 277 are gifted. Eligibility for the gifted program in Georgia is measured by the individual students’ Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing achievement scores, their mental ability scores on the Cognitive Abilities Test, and other federal standardized tests.

To qualify for the program, students must score in the 99th percentile or above on their MAP tests. This year, around 12,000 DeKalb students scored between the 75th and 89th MAP percentiles and, under current Georgia law, would not be allowed to retake the tests. Sauce introduced plans to provide more screening opportunities for students by possibly using a different testing instrument, such as the Iowa Test of Basic Skills, which, as Sauce noted, is also available in Spanish for international students. Students who scored better on winter and spring MAP testing will have those scores considered for the gifted program; in the past, only fall scores were considered.

In other business at the May 6 meeting:

— DeKalb CFO Byron Schueneman introduced a proposal to buy back vacation days from any employee with an excess of 45 days but no more than 50 days of leave. Employees would not be permitted to keep unused leave days from the previous year, which Board member Dr. Joyce Morley disliked.

“[Employees] earn these days, it’s not something anyone gives to them…I stand up for the people and educators…To take something away that I’ve earned would make me as mad as an angry bear,” Morley said.

The board agreed to table the proposal and re-evaluate it before voting, with the change being increased from 45 days maximum leave to 50.

— Another hot-button issue was the proposed new addition and modernization plans for Cross Keys High School, presented by DeKalb County Chief Operating Officer Erick Hofstetter. At the board’s previous business retreat (April 18-19), ideas were discussed to eliminate the Cross Keys Middle feeder school and make the high school a magnet school. Board member Whitney McGinniss moved to table discussions on the matter until the BOE’s July meeting and Board member Anna Hill seconded the motion, stating, “I cannot in good conscience pass this until we are sure and very clear that the students in the community can go to this school…you have to put up with the construction, and you might not even end up going there…I believe we need to do the people’s business in front of the people.”

Other board members disagreed, with Board member Allyson Gevertz citing rising construction prices that will prove significantly more costly the longer they wait to build. Gevertz expressed that she wanted to move the property’s dirt foundation as a first step, saying, “I think we can do both.” Board member Deirdre Pierce agreed, noting that Cross Keys High School has waited for renovations for decades and has never received any despite repeated promises from the county.

“It sounds like the cart is being put before the horse in terms of speculation of what is going to be in the building,” Pierce said.

The motion to table the issue did not pass. According to estimates, Cross Keys High School construction projects will be completed by 2027.

— Multiple board members expressed dissatisfaction with miscommunication issues on the meeting agenda.

“Every time we sit down, there’s a different agenda…It’s got to stop,” Morley said. She accused the board of changing meeting times at the last minute. “I have seen and been on this board for 12 years, and it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse…I have a life outside of this.”

Hill also said there have been repeated BOE agenda changes before meetings.

Morley didn’t stop there, making several complaints against Hofstetter, the BOE and DeKalb County regarding E-SPLOST projects, stating, “There needs to be a whole new makeover…It’s been a debacle, it’s been a mess…Stop telling the public you’re going to do something if you can’t do it or don’t know how to do it or it’s not feasible. You can’t fool all of the people all the time.”

— Board member Vickie Turner recognized May 8, 2024 as National School Nurse Day. Photos were taken with the board and school health officials.

— Hill recognized the week of May 6-10, 2024 as Teacher Appreciation Week. Photos were taken with the board and DeKalb educators.

— Gevertz recognized the 13 winners of the 2024 Georgia Student Technology Competition, held in McDonough. Photos were taken with the board and the winners.

— McGinnis proposed changing the name of the DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts to the DeKalb Arts Academy to better reflect its Kindergarten—8th-grade level. Morley abstained from voting for approval, and the item was removed from the consent agenda but later adopted during the meeting.

— The board passed a motion to renew the Infinite Campus Student Information System

— The board passed a motion to renew Lightspeed Content Filtering on DCSD devices

— The board passed a motion to renew the Second Step Emotional Learning (SEL) Digital Program (Not to exceed $235,000)-

— The board approved the amended bylaws of the DeKalb Schools Foundation

