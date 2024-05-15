Senior home residents raise scholarship money for staff in Stone Mountain

Share

By Asia Wilson, contributor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A unique effort at a senior living facility in Stone Mountain is making a difference for staff members facing tough times.

Park Springs Senior Living Facility residents are helping staff members send their loved ones to college. People who live at the facility raise money through fundraisers and donations to offer employees, their spouses and their children up to $3,500 per semester, plus up to $500 for computers and books. The money can be used for spring, summer and fall terms, meaning staff can receive up to $12,000 a year.

Park Springs representatives said people who apply for the funds are also able to use it for GED classes, English as a second language classes and technical school.

“I find that we’re all retired here at Park Springs, and we’ve had children, grandchildren going through school,” said Missy Vanderbilt, scholarship chairman for the Park Springs Foundation. “It’s so meaningful and fulfilling for us to be able to do this for our employees, many of whom are first-generation immigrants, first generation of someone going to college.”

Afi Jones, a single mother, has been working hard for the last two years as a server and bartender. She’s planning to send her son Joshua to Lehigh University to play football, but she was concerned about how she’d pay for books.

But now, her son is now able to complete his first year in college.

“With the economy being the way that it is, it’s just a blessing that the members care so much about their employees, the children,” she said.

Mildred Ugbaja, who immigrated to the United States from Nigeria in 2018, said the program has made a huge difference in her life as a mother of four children.

“[It’s] very helpful because they pay straight to the school. So it goes to offset the remaining amount we would have looked for how to pay off,” Ugbaja said. “It is a welcome privilege because, in the other place where I worked before, such opportunities were not there.”

Her son Daniel is receiving thousands of dollars. Ugbaja also has another child receiving scholarship funds from the foundation.

“I didn’t want to burden my parents with having to bring out that amount every semester, knowing that we had other stuff to pay for in the house like bills, groceries and all of that,” Daniel said.

Daniel went through a near-death experience in 2022 and is now pursuing a career in the field that saved his life.

“With the help of Park Springs, I’m able to [meet my] goal of being a neurosurgeon,” Daniel said. “I also heard they can help me through medical school. So that’s a plus, and I’m quite happy for that.”

Residents of the living facility say it’s bigger than them.

“I really think and hope this will be an inspiration for other organizations to start a foundation because it is so meaningful, and we are very happy to provide some guidance,” Vanderbilt said.

Organizers said the Park Springs Foundation has existed for years. However, this year they’re giving out a record-breaking amount. Leaders said for this year’s cycle alone, nearly 40 people are expected to receive scholarships from their foundation, which is about $100,000 in awards.

“This is a great way to give back where you’re actually helping the people improve their quality of life and themselves through education,” James Stark, president of the Park Springs Foundation, said.

Stark said he is happy the effort is changing lives.

“The personal part of it, also, is the ability to get to know and work with the people on a personal basis,” he added.

Jones said she’s forever grateful.

“You know, it is life-changing,” she said. “Life changing for me. Life changing for him. Life changing for the family.”

“I thank the members personally — because it’s something that they’re doing from their hearts. So, you know, it’s heartfelt. It’s awesome,” she added.

Members of the community said the only requirement for the scholarship is that the employee must work at the facility for at least six months. The institution they attend must also be a nonprofit.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.