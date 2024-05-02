State legislators talk redistricting during town hall

Share

Atlanta, GA — State legislators from DeKalb County discussed redistricting and how they plan to get to know their new constituents during a town hall on Wednesday, May 1, at Congregation Bet Haverim.

A federal judge approved Georgia’s newly revised political maps for Congress and the state legislature in December, a win for Republicans who sought to preserve their partisan advantage while adding new majority-Black districts required by the court, according to WABE.

In some cases, the maps radically alter the constituency of districts in the Decatur area, meaning people who have had the same representative for years will find themselves in a new district with new representation.

State Reps. Imani Barnes and Scott Holcomb and Sen. Kim Jackson attended the town hall and each briefly discussed how their districts have changed. The new maps go into effect in January 2025, but legislators and others are running for the new districts this year.

Be sure to check your voter registration this election season to see what district you are in. To check your voter registration, click here. Once logged in, click on the “My Districts & Elected Officials” tab in the menu at the top of the page. Election Day for the primary elections is May 21. Early voting is underway and ends on May 17. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 10.

Holcomb currently represents House District 81, but under the new maps, he is in HD 101. He said that redistricting is extraordinarily challenging.

“All of us [at the town hall] are in the minority party, and when you’re in the minority party, you don’t play much of a role to be really candid with you. Those who have the pen to draw the maps are the majority party,” Rep. Scott Holcomb said.

Holcomb said the 2023 maps are more challenging than what was drawn in 2021.

“I think the districts that we had in DeKalb in the first iteration were fairly compact communities of interest that probably most people were used to,” he said.

HD 81 goes from the northern part of DeKalb, near the Gwinnett border, at Pleasantdale Road, to about where Clairmont Road intersects with Briarcliff Road. HD 101 also begins at Pleasantdale Road but goes along Briarcliff Road to the Cheshire Bridge Road, Lenox exit on the eastern side of Interstate 85.

“It’s a much longer district. There’s a lot that’s new. A number of the precincts will be different,” Holcomb said.

Barnes represents HD 86. Her district number did not change during redistricting, but the district’s makeup did. HD 86 lost some of the areas in South DeKalb near Stonecrest and picked up some of the Toco Hills area in North DeKalb.

She plans to work with Holcomb, participate in events like town halls, and send mailers soon to introduce herself and get to know her new constituents.

“As we work for this community, we work for the whole state, so I think it’s just getting to know about a couple thousand more constituents. I moved from down south to more up north, so I now acquired the Toco Hills area, some of Mary Margaret [Oliver’s] district,” Barnes said. “I grew up right around here, so just introducing myself to you and allowing you to get to know me is my plan.”

Sen. Kim Jackson represents Senate District 41. Under the 2021 maps, the district represented Stone Mountain, Clarkston, Pine Lake, and Tucker. Under the 2023 maps, it no longer includes Stone Mountain and picks up parts of Brookhaven, Toco Hills, and areas south toward Stonecrest. The district also only includes parts of Clarkston and Tucker. Pine Lake is the only city fully encompassed in the district.

The legislators also discussed some bills they worked on this year:

– Jackson worked on a bill that would allow those internationally trained as physicians to get a streamlined license so they can begin to work as doctors in Georgia.

She has also worked on legislation related to stalking, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

“I’ve passed now two bills that are related specifically to issues of domestic violence and stalking, and they’re all geared toward helping people get to safety,” Jackson said.

One bill that passed allows for victims of stalking who get a restraining order can be released from a lease without penalties. The other piece of legislation is an address confidentiality protection bill.

When someone moves and registers to vote, their address becomes public.

“This bill, that will become law and be signed on Monday, creates a program that the Secretary of State’s Office will hold where folks can have their address protected,” Jackson said. “So they move, they contact the Secretary of State’s Office, they want to continue to engaged citizens and register to vote, they can do that, but then their address will not be made available to the public so we can continue to provide safety and protection for folks who have survived really terrible [situations].”

– One of Barnes priorities this session has been to feed kids free meals at school.

Barnes just finished her first term in the General Assembly, and having to learn the ropes quickly was a hurdle. But she drafted a bill that aims to provide free school lunch to all students across the state.

“After the pandemic was over, we did receive free school lunch for about a year afterward and in 2022, the state no longer gave all kids free school lunch, so parents had to apply to qualify, and the threshold is really low,” Barnes said. “People that didn’t meet the threshold and were just above it, parents were still struggling in trying to figure out how to feed their children.”

The bill did not pass, but $6.3 million was included in the state budget for school meals.

Barnes also sponsored the Empath Act that would implement empath units in emergency rooms, which are psychiatric emergency rooms.

“What it would do is remove the patient from having to go through a full … process of having to be evaluated and then diagnosed with mental health or a crisis and it will shoot them straight back to the psychiatric ER units who are equipped with what a person in mental health crisis needs [like] specialists, psychologists and therapists,” Barnes said.

She’s also working on legislation requiring driver’s education to be taught in high schools again.

– Holcomb has been working on legislation to compensate wrongfully convicted individuals.

“The wrongfully convicted…are people who are innocent that were arrested, that were tried, that were convicted and that were jailed. The only way these individuals can receive compensation is to have either a state representative or state senator to sponsor a bill on that person’s individual behalf and then get that bill through both chambers and signed by the governor,” Holcomb said.

He would like to see a process where a panel of judges, experts in exoneration, and lawyers examine a case and give their assessment to the General Assembly for final approval in terms of the appropriations process.

Holcomb also passed a bill out of the House judiciary non-civil committee that provides immunity for victims of human trafficking.

“What the proposal would do is it would allow someone who was charged with a crime but was also a victim of human trafficking to [address] it at the beginning, so you would have immunity from prosecution,” Holcomb said.

The legislators said that some successes of the session this year were no anti-LGBTQ bills being passed, passing more mental health legislation – including funding in the state budget for more mental health beds – and having a public hearing on Medicaid expansion.

Barnes, Holcomb and Jackson are all up for reelection this year and will face challengers in the general election in November. Here are the candidates and what they are running for:

– House District 86: Imani Barnes (D) and Barry Zisholtz (R)

– House District 101: Scott Holcomb (D) and Kendra Biegalski (R)

– Senate District 41: Kim Jackson (D) and Jeff Newlin (R)

Tyion Fields was also running in the Democratic primary for SD 41 but was recently disqualified due to her residency. A judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings determined that she does not live in SD 41. For more information about that, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.