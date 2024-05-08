Stone Mountain City Council debates how much authority it has over department heads

Share

Stone Mountain, GA—At its May 5 meeting, the Stone Mountain City Council discussed whether it could compel city staff, specifically certain infrastructure-related department heads, to attend meetings.

The item was titled “the inclusion of City Staff (Code Enforcement, Storm Water & Public Works) to attend and participate in City Council Meetings” and throughout the discussion various council members asserted that they were merely “asking” for attendance from certain key staff positions, however the discussion ultimately became about the roles of the council and city manager, and the power balance between them.

Several council members, notably Mayor Beverly Jones and council members Teresa Crowe, Gil Freeman, and Shawnette Bryant, were under the impression that the council could call for the attendance of department heads. According to them, this matter had been discussed at a city council retreat in March.

Council members left that retreat with the understanding that it was within their purview to call for department heads to come and make reports once a month at the city council meetings.

However, the city attorney Jeff Strickland informed the board that this was not his understanding of the code. Strickland did not say whether he felt this should be the case, but in his reading of the code, the request would violate the separation of powers, moving into the realm of directing staff by compelling them to attend meetings after working hours and compile reports.

The city attorney said that the council had a right to as in-depth information as they desired, but as a body, not as individuals, and through having made a specific request to the city manager.

Strickland went further, saying that even then, council—again as a body, not as individuals—had the right to scrutinize information presented and request more information be presented, but that it was appropriate for these requests to go through City Manager Darnetta Tyus.

The aforementioned city council members did not feel this was an acceptable response. Mayor Beverly Jones said, “We are not trying to over step anyone’s boundaries, but we have asked for this numerous times over the last few years to no avail, it has never come to fruition.”

To which the city attorney responded, “I think there has not been a consistent directive from the group to communicate, motioned and seconded and voted, that ‘this is what we want you to do.’”

No formal action was taken as a result of this discussion, but Crowe said she would follow up with GMA to see if council could in fact tell city staff to attend meetings.

In other news:

– In executive session, the council approved the purchase of the Georgia Military College building at 5325 Manor Dr. for $340,000. This building is right next to the Baptist Lawn.

– The city manager presented several temporary names for the recently purchased property that is currently referred to as the Baptist Lawn. Around March, the former owners, Stone Mountain First Baptist Church, asked the city to stop using the “Baptist” name to refer to the property. The lawn was not meant to be open until June, so the city deprioritized the renaming.

However, the contractor who is currently redoing the park bathrooms—funded by sales tax money—is doing all the renovations at once, rather than one at a time, and will not be finished in time for the City Wide Clean-up Wrap up Barbecue happening next weekend.

So the city has decided to host the barbecue at the property formerly known as the Baptist Lawn. But they’re not settled on what to call it in promotions for the Barbecue. While the city will be opening the lawn about two weeks earlier than anticipated, the major work to prepare it for public use has been done.

The city has not yet come up with a new name, though it is not required that they do so. From April 24 to May 1. the city put out a community survey for a temporary name the city can use to promote the upcoming barbecue, before a final decision on the name is made later.

Council members were split, with some expressing frustration that the survey went out without council approval and other’s recognizing this as an on the fly decision made by the city manager.

Councilmember Freeman said that he was aware of several community members who did not know the survey was going on.

Councilmember Anita Bass suggested that the council could have done more to promote the survey to their constituents, and that it wasn’t necessary to postpone the vote on this temporary promotional name.

Councilmember Bass said, “Let’s not keep stopping and pausing about things that are not significant, when there are things that are. Let’s make an adult decision and move forward…”

Discussion got incredibly heated about this, but no action was ultimately taken.

– Council elected to approve two variances with conditions to allow for smaller “cottage style” homes to be built at 5224 West Mountain Street and 5232 West Mountain Street. The first variance allows for the minimum size to be decreased from 1,500 square feet to 972 square feet. The second variance allowed for these smaller homes to not have a garage. According to the city planner, the proposed developments are in line with the comprehensive plan, encouraging the city to consider affordable housing options and new housing types when evaluating new developments. The developer claims the smaller size aims to “bring back budget friendly housing.” The target price for the homes is $230,000, with a price for square foot $315, which is higher than the Atlanta average listed at $269 listed at realtor.com.

