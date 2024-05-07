Three restaurants set to open in Chamblee Tap and Market

Share

Chamblee, GA — Chamblee Tap and Market, a food hall located across the street from city hall, is slated to open later this year. South End Smokehouse is one of three restaurants opening in the food hall.

With the news of South End Smokehouse coming to the food hall, real estate firm Terra Alma announced that Chamblee Tap and Market is fully leased. According to a press release, South End Smokehouse brings an array of barbecue specialties to the food hall under the ownership and operation of Buzz Schuster, Ken Man, and Raquel Stalcup. Man and Schuster are pitmasters, and Stalcup handles operations.

“South End Smokehouse promises an ever-changing menu featuring smoked delicacies such as tender brisket available on weekends, smoked turkey, salmon, pulled pork, and St. Louis cut ribs, alongside innovative offerings like brisket eggrolls and ‘Tatchos’ – a delightful twist on nachos using tater tots,” the press release says.

David Heymann, co-partner at Chamblee Tap and Market with Jeff Kimmel, said they are “ecstatic” for the smokehouse to join the community.

“Good barbecue is in a league of its own, and Buzz’s creations truly evoke emotion – they are outrageously good and pair perfectly with our selection of beers and wines,” Heymann said.

Edie Weintraub from terra alma played a crucial role in bringing South End Smokehouse to Chamblee Tap and Market.

“We couldn’t be happier with the food hall Edie curated for Chamblee Tap and Market,” Heymann said. “We have three flavors that aren’t in downtown Chamblee already. Having a top-notch barbecue spot perfectly rounds out our mission to create a vibrant, community-focused space. This is exactly the type of business to help transform the Chamblee area into a bustling destination for food lovers.”

The micro food hall will feature three food stalls – South End Smokehouse, Let’s Taco Bout It, and Southern Grace. Complementing these eateries is a coffee shop, Sidecar Coffee, and an adjoining taproom with 20 taps offering a selection of beers and wines. The food hall will operate seven days a week and is positioned to become a key player in enhancing the pedestrian-friendly atmosphere of Broad Street. The press release states that a private event space is available for special occasions.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.