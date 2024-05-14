UGA First Amendment Clinic transfers ‘Cop City’ suit, will stop direct advocacy work

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The University of Georgia School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic announced in February it was suing the Atlanta Police Foundation for records related to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called “Cop City” by activists opposed to the project.

But this week, the Atlanta Community Press Collective, one of the plaintiffs in the case, told Decaturish that the Legal Clinic had transferred the lawsuit to another attorney. An attorney for the clinic said it had suspended all of its advocacy work on disputes involving the state’s Open Records Act, including representing Decaturish in an unrelated matter involving the city of Decatur. The clinic did not explain why that work had been suspended and declined further comment.

A spokesperson for UGA confirmed that the clinic is stopping all direct advocacy work on open meetings and open records. The clinic will refocus its efforts on training and education, the UGA spokesperson said.

“The decision to transfer this matter to new legal counsel is part of ongoing efforts to align the First Amendment Clinic’s activities more closely with the institution’s educational mission,” the spokesperson said. “While our law students will continue to gain real-world legal experience, we have decided to increase the clinic’s focus on training and serving as an educational resource. Going forward, we will refer open records/open meetings matters that need direct advocacy and representation to qualified legal professionals or agencies.”

The clinic, established in 2020, was initially advocacy-focused. The website still says its mission is “Defending and advancing freedoms of speech, press, assembly, and petition through direct client representation and advocacy.”

Editors representing one of the plaintiffs in the Cop City lawsuit, the Atlanta Community Press Collective, believe the dean of UGA’s law school was pressured over the litigation, leading to its decision to transfer the case and cease its advocacy work. There’s been no direct evidence that pressure led to the decision to stop the clinic’s advocacy work. The dean did not respond to a message seeking comment, instead forwarding it to UGA’s spokesperson.

“What we were told was that the law clinic is no longer able to do open records work because it is a conflict of interest due to UGA being subject to the Open Records Act,” Press Collective Editor Matt Scott said.

Sam Barnes, another editor with ACPC said, ” We do not know if it was donors or whoever that applied the pressure, but … a source told us there was an outside pressure campaign.”

The other plaintiff in the lawsuit is Lucy Parsons Labs. Both submitted records requests related to the training center in 2023.

UGA’s decision to stop the clinic’s advocacy work is a blow to small publishers, who often cannot afford counsel in such matters and have to rely on the services of the state Attorney General’s Office, which has a mediation program for disputes about the state’s open records and meetings laws.

Scott said the Press Collective was seeking numerous records from the Police Foundation, including budgets, contracts, and meeting notes.

“We had submitted several requests to that effect beginning last year,” Scott said. “Those are the core things that we’re seeking.”

The ACPC case has now been handed off to a private attorney, who is handling the work pro bono, Scott said.

The Public Safety Training Center has been mired in controversy and a frequent target for activists opposed to its construction in DeKalb County. While city of Atlanta officials say the center is necessary to train police and firefighters, opponents say the center will contribute to the militarization of the police and damage the environment. An activist died at the site in DeKalb County’s South River Forest after being shot by a state Trooper.

