Victims in apparent murder-suicide in Tucker were siblings

By Atlanta News First staff and Karli Barnett

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Police stumbled upon a gruesome discovery at a Gwinnett County park this week. Four people – three of them children – were found shot to death inside a vehicle.

Detectives said they are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final ruling.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said 13-year-old Arianny Rodriguez, 11-year-old Chadal Rodriguez and 9-year-old Carlos Rodriguez were found killed. Police said they were siblings from Atlanta.

Police are calling the deceased adult driver the suspect in the shooting. His name will be released once his next-of-kin have been notified of his death, they said.

“Bad. There is no other way to describe it. Bad,” said Laura Torres, a representative from the Consulate for the Dominican Republic. She was called in to assist the family.

“A mother is broken into pieces. She can’t even talk,” she continued.

Torres said the suspect is the mother’s ex-husband and the former stepfather of the three children.

She said he is the biological father of the woman’s six-year-old child, who had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday when they fell off their bike.

The suspect allegedly showed up and became aggressive at first, Torres said, but eventually offered to take the other three children to dinner.

Hours later, around 1 a.m Wednesday, police discovered the car parked on a trail in Lucky Shoals Park in Tucker. The four bodies were inside.

“I think it’s extremely sad and discouraging. It’s a shame that sometimes people feel that’s their only choice. I think there are other options available, and maybe they didn’t know where they could go for help,” park visitor Andrew Cembor said.

“Very shocking. I’ve never seen that happen over here, nothing bad,” park visitor Demarcus Wingfield said.

“Although this is tragic, our officers are going to step aside and do the job to the fullest and make sure that they investigate this as though it was any other homicide, and at least bring some conclusion to the families,” said Sgt. Michele Pihera with Gwinnett County Police.

“That’s really sad that things like that happen. It’s something that we can’t explain why that happened,” said Adriana Bernal, who was out for a walk in the park.

Police confirmed the mother and the suspected shooter are parents to the child who was at the hospital. The suspect is not the father of the three victims, and he was not in a current relationship with the mother.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the mother.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please know that you are not alone. There are resources and help available, and it’s super easy. There’s now a simple three-digit number to connect you with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day. It’s available in both English and Spanish by calling 9-8-8.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.