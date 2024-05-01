Vu’s View: How is inflation measured and what it means for you

Share

The metro Atlanta region has been a popular destination for businesses and people over the past three decades; we have been the growth engine for the southeastern United States since the early ‘90s.

However, unabated growth has its challenges as we now face the myriad issues of aging infrastructure, housing affordability, and accessibility. For sustainable economic development to continue, it will require real political courage to successfully advocate for further investments and for policies such as the motor fuel tax or entertainment tax credits, necessary tools to help generate revenues for the enormous capital outlays at a time when government budgets are strained.

We shall address these policy issues in more depth another day.

Compounding these challenges has been the ugly issue of rising prices post-Covid. If you took a Spring Break road trip recently, you likely noticed the cost of filling up your gas tank has increased meaningfully since the beginning of the year. Perhaps you are wondering why prices at the pump have climbed so quickly. First, demand seasonality is a factor as the spring and summer travel seasons kick into gear. Second, to meet environmental clean-air standards, oil refined for consumers needs to undergo a conversion from a winter blend to a more costly summer blend. Finally, when U.S. domestic oil production is at all-time highs, flaring geopolitical tensions add another wrinkle to rising prices at the pump. If oil continues its rise, the demand for hybrid or all-electric vehicles should continue to rise in sync, since consumers tend to make rational decisions over the long haul. We recently took the plunge on a hybrid vehicle and have wondered why we did not take action sooner. The added benefit of helping the environment has its rewards!

The silver lining is that the US economy has been extraordinarily strong. Unemployment rates have been hovering at all-time lows, and many of us have benefited from rising wages. Social security benefits have increased to keep pace with inflation, rising 5.9% in 2021, 8.7% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023.

Overall, the good news is that inflation rates have been trending lower, i.e. prices are rising slowly. The worst days of goods/services price inflation are likely behind us, as we no longer pay $5 for Kroger or Publix store-brand eggs. We certainly are not experiencing sticker shock as we did in 2021 and 2022 for haircuts, car wash, or pet food. As input costs have stabilized, rather than lowering prices across the board, supermarkets are offering more frequent BOGO deals on many goods on a rotating basis to entice shoppers. For example, Publix will run a rotation of “buy one, get one” deals on many brands every two to four weeks. Gas prices, which peaked in the summer of 2022 above $4.50 a gallon of unleaded, are down meaningfully (U.S. domestic production has made up for supply cuts by the OPEC cartel).

One area that has not seen much relief is in the prices of homes in the metro Atlanta area. The combination of higher rates (homeowners have so much equity but don’t want to move and be saddled with higher interest rates than the ones they obtained at historic lows during COVID), continued migration of newcomers into the state, and limited housing supply have kept inventory tight and prices stubbornly high. Therein lies the irony: while our home values have increased (adding to our perceived household wealth), the replacement cost is high, making it uneconomical to move to another similar home nearby.

Depending on which inflationary measure (CPI, PPI or PCE) you follow, the latest annual inflation rates ranged from 1.6% to 3.2%. Before explaining what all this mumbo jumbo means, an understanding of what happened in the last few years is more important, as it will allow you to better plan for the future.

Here is a quick guide to each inflationary measure: — CPI (Consumer Price Index) measures how quickly prices are changing over time for a “basket” of goods and services, including food, energy and housing/shelter. A big chunk (1/3) of this key inflation gauge is represented by Owners’ Equivalent Rents (housing costs). CPI data is compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is sourced from consumer surveys. — PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index) is a more-favored measure of inflation by the Federal Reserve. It is a more-refined inflationary gauge than CPI, driven by differences in category weights, scope of items and formulaic subtleties. Housing costs only represent 16% of PCE, which is calculated by the Bureau of Economic Analysis based on business surveys. — PPI (Producer Price Index) is a measure of the change in prices over time for finished goods and services from the perspective of producers. It is considered a leading indicator of inflation.

What caused recent inflation?

Economics 101 teaches us that inflation (rising prices) results from too much money chasing too few goods/services.

When the pandemic hit and the world economy ground to a halt, precious few factories were operating at normal capacity, severely crimping supply. Remember the shortage of toilet paper and hand sanitizer? At the same time, to prevent the domestic economy from cratering to Depression-era calamity, both sides of the political aisle came together to pass legislation to help cushion millions of businesses from collapse and families from going hungry. Our central bank, the Federal Reserve, also stepped in, lowering short-term rates to near-zero to keep money flowing. This set of actions effectively pumped $6-8 trillion into the economy. This influx of capital, mostly parked in bank accounts, waiting to be spent when the economy finally started re-opening in mid-2021. Ergo, too much money chasing after too few goods/services simultaneously. Consequently, prices for everything shot up. To slow inflation, the Federal Reserve started raising short-term interest rates in 2022, with rates climbing from near-zero to over 5% last summer.

What now?

Higher interest rates have helped tame inflation, with the CPI (Consumer Price Index) dropping to 3.2% from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022. Now that “revenge spending” and supply chain disruptions are largely in the rear-view mirror, goods and services prices should stabilize. However, many households are probably not feeling much relief because higher interest rates have also led to higher mortgage payments, auto loans and credit card debts.

With inflation seemingly heading in the right direction, the financial world is now obsessed with when the Federal Reserve will start lowering interest rates.

Where are we headed?

For inflation to hit the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, housing costs will need to gradually come down (again, homeowners holding mortgages with low rates have been reticent to sell their homes, thereby keeping supplies tight).

While the Federal Reserve has made it clear that interest rates will not go any higher, its current plan is to lower interest rates gradually, driving short-term rates to end the year closer to 4.6% vs. the current 5.25-5.5%. But even if short-term rates were to be lowered, there is no guarantee that loan rates would decline because most loan rates are linked to long-term interest rates, which are determined by the financial markets, not the Federal Reserve.

Stay tuned.

Bao Ky Vu has lived in Atlanta for over 40 years. In 1975, his family left Saigon prior to the collapse of South Vietnam to Communist North Vietnamese forces, resettling in Australia before returning to the United States in 1977. A graduate of Georgia Tech and Georgetown University’s MBA Program, he served as Commissioner to President George W. Bush’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders from 2001–2004. Governor Nathan Deal appointed Vu to the State Board for the Technical College System of Georgia in 2015 and he formerly served as Vice-Chairman of the DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. He is a graduate of Leadership Georgia Class of 2008.

Editor’s note: HT Simon of Forthright Investments contributed to this column.

