Clarkston mayor suggests removing North DeKalb Mall from annexation plan

Following public feedback, Mayor Ted Terry is proposing the city of Clarkston scale back its annexation wish list to just the areas of unincorporated DeKalb that have a Clarkston zip code but aren’t in the city limits.

Clarkston initially unveiled an annexation map that would’ve doubled the city’s size and included North DeKalb Mall. The annexation map Mayor Terry proposes would annex 619 acres into the city limits, a smaller proposal than the one initially presented to the public that included the mall.

Here is a map Terry provided. The areas under consideration are areas No. 3 and No. 4. To see a larger version of this map, click here.

The Clarkston City Council on Jan. 7 tabled a resolution supporitng the city’s initial annexation proposal. During public comments at that meeting, many speakers criticized the idea of bringing these additional areas into the city limits.

If the resolution had passed, it would’ve been the first in several steps needed to make the annexation happen. The Legislature would have to approve a bill and then voters who live in these areas would ultimately have to approve it in a referendum.

A smaller annexation proposal that includes areas that already have the Clarkston name will have to be approved by the City Council before it moves forward.

“That is my proposal,” Terry said. “The city council will have to ultimately decide which map to go with.”

Terry said there would also be an annexation town hall on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Clarkston Community Center, located at 3701 College Ave.

