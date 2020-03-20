The latest COVID-19 stats: 420 cases reported in Georgia, 13 deaths

Share









DeKalb County, GA – As local cities crackdown on gathering and enforce social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases in Georgia continues to grow as testing increases.

As of March 20, there are now 420 confirmed cases in Georgia, a 46 percent increase in confirmed cases since March 19. There have been 13 deaths statewide. Yesterday there were 10 reported deaths.

In DeKalb County, there are now 35 confirmed cases, up from 22 reported yesterday.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County County Cases Fulton 79 Cobb 45 Bartow 40 Dougherty 38 DeKalb 35 Gwinnett 20 Cherokee 13 Fayette 10 Clarke 9 Clayton 9 Lee 8 Richmond 7 Carroll 7 Lowndes 6 Henry 6 Floyd 6 Hall 5 Coweta 5 Newton 4 Paulding 3 Gordon 3 Forsyth 3 Troup 2 Terrell 2 Glynn 2 Worth 2 Polk 2 Laurens 2 Early 2 Heard 1 Oconee 1 Turner 1 Bibb 1 Monroe 1 Randolph 1 Houston 1 Rockdale 1 Douglas 1 Dawson 1 Muscogee 1 Charlton 1 Peach 1 Spalding 1 Barrow 1 Effingham 1 Miller 1 Whitfield 1 Chatham 1 Columbia 1 Tift 1 Unknown 24

*Based on patient county of residence when known

The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

