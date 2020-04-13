LOADING

City of Tucker uses free billboard space over I-285 to promote COVID-19 response

Business COVID-19 Metro ATL Tucker

City of Tucker uses free billboard space over I-285 to promote COVID-19 response

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 13, 2020
Image taken from the city of Tucker's Facebook page.
Tucker, GA – Tucker, a city that caught some flak for its COVID-19 response, recently used billboard advertising space on I-285 to urge people to take the virus seriously.

The ad says, “Stay in place. Maintain your space. Cover your face.” It directs people to the city’s webpage for coronavirus info: https://www.tuckerga.gov/coronavirus/

“That billboard is at 285 and Lawrenceville Highway,” Tucker spokesperson Matt Holmes said. “It is an effort to remind everyone driving through Tucker to practice social distancing, which we consider extremely important in flattening the curve.”

Holmes said the advertisement didn’t cost the city anything. He said the billboard is new and part of the company’s agreement with the city was allowing the city to use it in times of emergency.

Last month, the city of Tucker ignited an online flaming after it pointedly announced that DeKalb County’s shelter-in-place order meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t apply to its residents. That debate became moot when Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order. That order superseded all local orders. It expires on April 30.

