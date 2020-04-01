Georgia reports 461 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 4,638; facemask guidance revisited

Share









Atlanta, GA – Georgia now has 4,638 COVID-19 cases, up 531 from the evening of March 31. The death toll has increased, too. To date, 139 people have died.

There are nearly 1,000 hospitalizations now, with 952 people admitted for COVID-19.

The number of cases is likely higher due to limited testing.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 4638 (100%) Hospitalized 952(20.53%) Deaths 139 (3%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 624 19 Dougherty 480 27 Dekalb 365 4 Cobb 293 15 Gwinnett 250 4 Bartow 144 4 Carroll 131 1 Clayton 122 3 Lee 94 7 Henry 90 2 Cherokee 83 4 Hall 69 0 Floyd 60 2 Douglas 55 2 Clarke 51 5 Fayette 48 4 Forsyth 48 1 Terrell 46 2 Rockdale 45 2 Coweta 42 2 Richmond 41 0 Mitchell 38 1 Sumter 37 2 Chatham 36 2 Houston 35 4 Early 34 1 Newton 32 0 Paulding 32 0 Worth 28 1 Columbia 24 0 Lowndes 24 1 Tift 24 0 Bibb 22 0 Muscogee 21 0 Barrow 20 2 Colquitt 20 1 Troup 19 1 Glynn 18 0 Gordon 18 1 Crisp 17 0 Oconee 17 0 Polk 16 0 Spalding 16 0 Laurens 14 0 Walton 12 0 Dawson 11 0 Thomas 11 0 Calhoun 10 1 Dooly 10 0 Ware 10 1 Whitfield 10 1 Coffee 9 0 Jackson 9 0 Bryan 8 1 Burke 8 0 Butts 8 0 Decatur 8 0 Greene 8 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Meriwether 7 0 Peach 7 1 Pickens 7 1 Bacon 6 0 Baldwin 6 1 Monroe 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Clay 5 0 Effingham 5 0 Fannin 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Haralson 5 0 Liberty 5 0 Murray 5 0 Pierce 5 0 Randolph 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Upson 5 0 Baker 4 1 Camden 4 0 Catoosa 4 0 Hart 4 0 Jones 4 0 Lamar 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Miller 4 0 Pulaski 4 0 Schley 4 0 Turner 4 0 Warren 4 0 Washington 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dodge 3 0 Harris 3 0 Heard 3 1 Irwin 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 White 3 0 Berrien 2 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Toombs 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Wilkinson 2 0 Appling 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Grady 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Unknown 516 2 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 4281 18226 Gphl 357 2100

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Unk 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk FEMALE CALHOUN Unk MALE CARROLL Unk 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 33 MALE COBB Unk 71 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Unk 67 MALE COBB No MALE COBB Unk 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes FEMALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 61 DOUGHERTY Unk 48 DOUGHERTY Unk 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 DOUGHERTY Unk 75 DOUGHERTY Unk 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGLAS No DOUGLAS Unk 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Unk 82 MALE FULTON Unk 89 MALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk FEMALE FULTON Unk MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 33 MALE FULTON Unk 62 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 75 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes FEMALE LEE Unk 58 MALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 67 MALE UNKNOWN Unk MALE UNKNOWN Unk 44 MALE WARE Unk 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

In other coronavirus news:

– Evan Anderson and Nadine Rouphael are the Emory physicians overseeing a trial of the Moderna vaccine. The trial started at Emory on March 27 and in Seattle on March 16.

“This Phase I study tests whether the vaccine is safe and to what extent it stimulates the immune system,” Emory University announced. “If the vaccine is found to be safe, future studies will examine whether it can prevent infection. Although this is the first vaccine for COVID-19 to be tested, it likely will not be the only one.”

The trial will last more than a year. Seventeen volunteers have enrolled. Some data on the study will be available in a couple of months.

Aneesh Mehta at Emory is leading the remdesivir therapeutic trial to test the efficiency of the antiviral drug on hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Emory has also developed its own antiviral drug, EIDD-2801.

“EIDD-2801 is an antiviral drug developed at Emory and is similar to remdesivir,” Emory University said. “It has been tested in collaboration with the University of North Carolina and Vanderbilt but has not been in clinical trials yet.”

– Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio spoke to the press on April 1 and suggested guidance on facemasks may be changing.

Until now, people have been encouraged not to buy facemasks because that takes critical supplies away from healthcare workers.

“As we’re learning more about this disease, we’re saying maybe it’s appropriate to have masking in public, or at least not discouraging it,” he said. “Nationally there’s a shortage in masks. What we don’t want is the public to buy all the masks. We have to prioritize having masks for our healthcare workers.”

People who are sick should wear masks at home or if they have to go to the drug store. To shore up hospital supplies, volunteers have been sewing masks for healthcare workers, but del Rio said they could also be used by the public.

“I think all the masks people are sewing could be used in the community,” he said.

– DeKalb County now has a COVID-19 call center.

Here’s the full announcement:

DECATUR, Ga. – As positive COVID-19 cases continue to mount in DeKalb and throughout Georgia, so do the numerous questions about the virus. To provide residents a local alternative to the state’s hotline, the DeKalb County Board of Health has established a COVID-19 call center to provide information related to risks, prevention, symptoms, isolation, community resources and testing. The call center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling (404) 294-3700, Option 1.

