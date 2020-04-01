LOADING

Type to search

Georgia reports 461 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 4,638; facemask guidance revisited

Decaturish updates

Georgia reports 461 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 4,638; facemask guidance revisited

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 1, 2020
Members of the Sewing Masks for Atlanta Hospitals Facebook group hold a Zoom meeting to coordinate their efforts. Top left to right: Gina Livingston, organizer; Nikki Griffin, Atlanta Sewing Style; Kari Fisher, Topstitch Studio. Bottom Left to Right: Kayla Hittig, Organizer; Michelle Hardeman, Social Media; Kirsten Hawkins, Volunteer Manager. Image provided to Decaturish
Share

 

Atlanta, GA – Georgia now has 4,638 COVID-19 cases, up 531 from the evening of March 31. The death toll has increased, too. To date, 139 people have died.

There are nearly 1,000 hospitalizations now, with 952 people admitted for COVID-19.

The number of cases is likely higher due to limited testing.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 4638 (100%)
Hospitalized 952(20.53%)
Deaths 139 (3%)
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 624 19
Dougherty 480 27
Dekalb 365 4
Cobb 293 15
Gwinnett 250 4
Bartow 144 4
Carroll 131 1
Clayton 122 3
Lee 94 7
Henry 90 2
Cherokee 83 4
Hall 69 0
Floyd 60 2
Douglas 55 2
Clarke 51 5
Fayette 48 4
Forsyth 48 1
Terrell 46 2
Rockdale 45 2
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Mitchell 38 1
Sumter 37 2
Chatham 36 2
Houston 35 4
Early 34 1
Newton 32 0
Paulding 32 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Tift 24 0
Bibb 22 0
Muscogee 21 0
Barrow 20 2
Colquitt 20 1
Troup 19 1
Glynn 18 0
Gordon 18 1
Crisp 17 0
Oconee 17 0
Polk 16 0
Spalding 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Walton 12 0
Dawson 11 0
Thomas 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Ware 10 1
Whitfield 10 1
Coffee 9 0
Jackson 9 0
Bryan 8 1
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Baldwin 6 1
Monroe 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Fannin 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Haralson 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Murray 5 0
Pierce 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Camden 4 0
Catoosa 4 0
Hart 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Schley 4 0
Turner 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Heard 3 1
Irwin 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 516 2
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 4281 18226
Gphl 357 2100

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
MALE CARROLL Unk
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
71 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Unk
67 MALE COBB No
MALE COBB Unk
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
68 MALE COBB Yes
75 MALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
86 MALE COBB Unk
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
FEMALE DEKALB Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
61 DOUGHERTY Unk
48 DOUGHERTY Unk
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
79 DOUGHERTY Unk
75 DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
76 DOUGHERTY Unk
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
DOUGLAS Unk
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
58 MALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
68 MALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
89 MALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
FEMALE FULTON Unk
MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
33 MALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE GORDON Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
FEMALE LEE Unk
58 MALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
67 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
MALE UNKNOWN Unk
44 MALE WARE Unk
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

In other coronavirus news: 

Evan Anderson and Nadine Rouphael are the Emory physicians overseeing a trial of the Moderna vaccine. The trial started at Emory on March 27 and in Seattle on March 16.

“This Phase I study tests whether the vaccine is safe and to what extent it stimulates the immune system,” Emory University announced. “If the vaccine is found to be safe, future studies will examine whether it can prevent infection. Although this is the first vaccine for COVID-19 to be tested, it likely will not be the only one.”

The trial will last more than a year. Seventeen volunteers have enrolled. Some data on the study will be available in a couple of months.

Aneesh Mehta at Emory is leading the remdesivir therapeutic trial to test the efficiency of the antiviral drug on hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Emory has also developed its own antiviral drug, EIDD-2801.

“EIDD-2801 is an antiviral drug developed at Emory and is similar to remdesivir,” Emory University said. “It has been tested in collaboration with the University of North Carolina and Vanderbilt but has not been in clinical trials yet.”

– Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio spoke to the press on April 1 and suggested guidance on facemasks may be changing. 

Until now, people have been encouraged not to buy facemasks because that takes critical supplies away from healthcare workers.

“As we’re learning more about this disease, we’re saying maybe it’s appropriate to have masking in public, or at least not discouraging it,” he said. “Nationally there’s a shortage in masks. What we don’t want is the public to buy all the masks. We have to prioritize having masks for our healthcare workers.”

People who are sick should wear masks at home or if they have to go to the drug store. To shore up hospital supplies, volunteers have been sewing masks for healthcare workers, but del Rio said they could also be used by the public.

“I think all the masks people are sewing could be used in the community,” he said.

– DeKalb County now has a COVID-19 call center. 

Here’s the full announcement:

DECATUR, Ga. – As positive COVID-19 cases continue to mount in DeKalb and throughout Georgia, so do the numerous questions about the virus.

To provide residents a local alternative to the state’s hotline, the DeKalb County Board of Health has established a COVID-19 call center to provide information related to risks, prevention, symptoms, isolation, community resources and testing.

The call center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling (404) 294-3700, Option 1.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus