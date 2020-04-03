Gov. Kemp tasks county sheriffs with enforcing shelter-in-place order

Share









Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-in-place order takes effect today, April 3, at 6 p.m.

Kemp just released a new executive order that deputizes county sheriffs to enforce the shelter-in-place order.

The new executive order authorizes sheriffs to “enforce the closure of businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, or organizations in accordance with” the shelter-in-place order.

The new order also advises that sheriffs should take “reasonable steps” to notify businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, or organizations that they are out of compliance with the shelter-in-place order before shutting them down.

The shelter-in-place order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13, but it is likely to be extended beyond that date. The April 13 date corresponds with the state’s earlier declaration of a public health emergency. The governor’s March 14 Public Health State of Emergency expires on April 13 and would need to be extended by the Legislature.

Under the order, residents will be required to remain in their homes as much as possible unless they are using “essential services.”

Restaurants must close their dining rooms, but are allowed to provide take-out and delivery services.

To learn more about the shelter-in-place order, click here.

To see the order deputizing sheriffs to enforce it, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.