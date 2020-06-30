LOADING

Agnes Scott distributing more 'Black Lives Matter' signs June 30

Decatur

Agnes Scott distributing more ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs June 30

Decaturish.com Jun 30, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA – Agnes Scott will be placing and distributing nearly 50 more Black Lives Matter yard signs in the vacant green space across the street from the college today.

They are free and will be placed no later than 2 p.m. The signs will be available on the College Avenue/South McDonough greenspace.

According to the college's website, "Agnes Scott College is an independent undergraduate college in the United States. Agnes Scott's campus lies in downtown DecaturGeorgia, nestled inside the perimeter of the bustling metro-Atlanta area. The college was founded in 1889 as Decatur Female Seminary by a group of Presbyterians under the leadership of their minister, Frank H. Gaines. In 1890, the name was changed to Agnes Scott Institute to honor the mother of the college's primary benefactor, Col. George Washington Scott. The name was changed again to Agnes Scott College in 1906, and remains today a liberal arts college for women."

