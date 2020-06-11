LOADING

Decatur High’s Jordan Walker selected in the first round of the MLB draft

Decatur

Decatur High's Jordan Walker selected in the first round of the MLB draft

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 11, 2020
Jordan Walker. Image provided to Decaturish.
Decatur, GA — Decatur High standout Jordan Walker was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals as the 21st pick in the first round of the MLB draft on June 10.

Decatur High Athletics Director Rodney Thomas said it’s the school’s first student to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Walker graduated Decatur High this year.

“Aside from Jordan’s obvious athletic talents, the Cardinals are also getting an exceptional young man and family,” Thomas said.

Last year, Walker was named Player of the Game at the MLB High School All-Star Game.

To learn more about Walker’s accomplishment, click here.

