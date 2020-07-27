Agnes Scott will start fall semester with virtual learning

Share









Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College will start the fall semester with virtual learning due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and throughout the country.

“It is with a profound sense of sadness and disappointment that I write to inform you that we have made the painful decision to move to fully online courses for the fall semester,” Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Christine Cozzens said. “This decision was made with the full support of the Board of Trustees and President Leocadia I. Zak. While we remained hopeful that we would be able to bring our community back together on campus, our commitment to your health and safety, and that of our faculty and staff, comes first. Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically in many states, with Georgia reporting a seven-day average of more than 1,000 new cases per day. Nationally, we have also seen a sharp rise in the percentage of young adults testing positive. These sobering trends caused us to reassess our plans. If during the course of the fall, it is determined that it is safe to do so, we will start to bring students to campus—beginning with our first-years—so that they can have the experiences and embrace the traditions that their fellow Scotties treasure.”

Last week, the college announced that Agnes Scott President Leocadia I. Zak tested positive for the virus and was being treated at Emory University Hospital.

Here is the full announcement from Agnes Scott college:

