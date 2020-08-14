DeKalb County Board of Health closes another COVID test site, citing ‘low volume’

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health on Aug. 14 announced the closure of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church as a testing site, the second testing site closure in DeKalb County within the last month.

“The closure of the Beulah site is due to low volume,” a spokesperson Eric Nickens said. “The Board of Health operates two testing locations within 10 minutes of the site that is closing.”

The Board of Health closed the testing site at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on July 31 because the contract for the site expired. At the time, the Board of Health spokesperson said the county was looking for a replacement location.

On Aug. 14, the Nickens provided an update on that process.

“The Board of Health is currently working out contract details for a location that will service the southern portion of DeKalb County. At this time, we are unable to release any definitive information,” he said.

Here’s the full announcement about Beulah Missionary Baptist Church from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Health will conclude COVID-19 testing operations this Tuesday on the campus of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., in Atlanta. Beginning Wednesday, August 19, the Board of Health will operate the following testing locations, Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.: – Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340 – Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316 – Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034 – Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058 The testing location at Greenforest Community Baptist Church is also open on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon, by appointment only. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

