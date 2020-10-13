LOADING

BREAKING: City Schools of Decatur backs away from reopening plan, will reevaluate next year

Decaturish.com Oct 13, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education. Top row, left to right: Superintendent David Dude and School Board Chair Lewis Jones. Bottom row, left to right: School board members James Herndon, Tasha White (Vice Chair), Heather Tell and Jana Johnson-Davis. Image obtained via City Schools of Decatur
By Sara Amis, contributor 

Decatur, GA — During the Oct. 13 Decatur School Board meeting, district officials announced that students would not return to classrooms until January.

Schools have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is a departure from a controversial plan that would’ve seen staff return to the building on Oct. 19, with students gradually returning after that.

The plan has faced mounting criticism from teachers and parents. There have been two public protests against the plan. During the Oct. 13 School Board meeting, it was announced that special education students would be able to return sooner, but details weren’t immediately available.

The predictive curve from the data available on Sept. 18 indicated that by October 12, COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County would have dropped to about 35 per 100,000.

“Unfortunately, that’s not what happened,” said Superintendant Dr. Dude. Cases are currently at 105 per 100,000, higher than when schools were closed in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available …

 

