Installation of new pedestrian beacon on South Candler Street begins on Feb. 15

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur has announced that installation of a new pedestrian beacon on South Candler Street will begin on Feb. 15.

The City Commission in December awarded a contract worth $57,165 to GTG Traffic Signals, LLC for a flashing pedestrian beacon and median island at 184 South Candler Street next to the Agnes Scott College campus.

“Agnes Scott College will be a partner in the pedestrian beacon project and has committed funds to cover half of the project implementation cost in an amount not to exceed $26,500,” a memo from Assistant City Manager David Junger said. “City staff has been working with Agnes Scott College, the Georgia Department of Transportation and the community to provide safe pedestrian crossings along the corridor for residents, Agnes Scott College students and faculty and the City Schools of Decatur Safe Routes to School program.”

The beacon — known as a Pedestrian Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon — will be installed near the Charis Books and Moore. The contractor will also install a median island at South Candler Street and Midway Road.

“Construction is expected to begin on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 and take about two months to complete,” the announcement from the city says. “The street will remain open for traffic during construction. However, some traffic delays can be expected. The contractor will be responsible for traffic control through the work zone during active construction.”

Residents have been advocating for safety improvements along the corridor for years. A key obstacle to the city’s efforts to improve the road is that South Candler Street is a state route, GA-155, controlled by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The city cannot make any structural changes to the road – such as speed tables, pedestrian islands or even reducing the overall speed limit – without the permission of GDOT.

“We have been talking to them about this for years,” Mayor Patti Garrett said in 2018. “We are continually emphasizing to them that all of our streets are residential streets. Candler is a residential street, College is a residential street, so are Scott and Clairemont. [We’re telling them] you have to do more to help us make our streets safer.”

Writers Alex Brown and Cathi Harris contributed to this story.

