DeKalb County Health Board offering make-up appointments for second dose of Moderna vaccine

Decatur, GA — Nasty winter weather in other parts of the country last month disrupted the COVID-19 vaccine supply chains and caused some people to miss their appointment to get the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The DeKalb County Board of Heatlh has announced that make-up appointments are now available for those people who missed their original appointment to receive the second dose. Here’s the full announcement:

DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Health has set its schedule to make up remaining Moderna second doses, affected by vaccine shipping delays in mid-February last week.

For both vaccination sites, the former Sam’s Club, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., in Stonecrest, and the Doraville MARTA Station, located at 6000 New Peachtree Rd., in Doraville:

– Individuals who were originally scheduled for a second dose Moderna appointment between Wednesday, February 17, and Monday, February 22, and missed their rescheduled date, may go to the site on Wednesday, March 3, or Thursday, March 4, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m to receive their second dose.

– Individuals who were scheduled for a second dose Moderna appointment on Tuesday, February 23, may go to the vaccination site on Friday, March 5, at their originally scheduled appointment time to receive their second dose.

Please note that to receive your second dose, you must return to the same location where you received your first dose. Individuals previously vaccinated at the Board of Health’s former BrandsMart USA site, should now come to the Doraville MARTA station for their second dose.

If the vaccination rescheduling accommodation provided is not feasible, please contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1, for further accommodations. Individuals affected by the delays are also being notified via e-mail and phone.

The Board of Health is one of several health districts in Georgia moving to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system. Those seeking vaccine can now visit the Board of Health’s website or access the system via the DPH website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine and click on the “Health Dept Scheduling” icon.

VRAS, like the system used to schedule COVID-19 testing, allows users to search for the closest vaccine appointment, based on the user’s ZIP Code and availability. DPH plans to add a Spanish registration option to VRAS later this month.

For individuals without computer access, DPH has also commissioned a new vaccine scheduling hotline. The phone number is 888-457-0186. This hotline, which offers assistance in languages other than English, is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Georgians that have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine also have the option of pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Even if individuals are not yet eligible, they can sign up and receive updates about eligibility. Vaccine appointments secured through this website will be administered by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS). The closest mega site for DeKalb County residents is at the Delta Flight Museum, located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The GEMA/HS sites are administering Pfizer first and second doses only.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.