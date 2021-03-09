(PHOTOS) One year later: Pandemic slows and life is slowly returning to normal

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — It’s been a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re a few weeks shy of the anniversary of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett’s March 25, 2020 Emergency Stay at Home Order. As vaccinations increase, there are signs the pandemic is slowing and people are starting to catch glimpses of the way things used to be. While the usual spring festivals won’t be happening this year, local schools have reopened and local governments have begun contemplating a return to in-person meetings.

A near perfect blue sky day on Sunday, March 7, 2021 provided an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the warm sun and cool breeze and bring a bit of normality to their lives.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.