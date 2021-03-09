(PHOTOS) One year later: Pandemic slows and life is slowly returning to normal

Decatur, GA — It’s been a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re a few weeks shy of the anniversary of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett’s March 25, 2020 Emergency Stay at Home Order. As vaccinations increase, there are signs the pandemic is slowing and people are starting to catch glimpses of the way things used to be. While the usual spring festivals won’t be happening this year, local schools have reopened and local governments have begun contemplating a return to in-person meetings.
A near perfect blue sky day on Sunday, March 7, 2021 provided an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the warm sun and cool breeze and bring a bit of normality to their lives.
The Wylde Center’s self-service plant sale is going on during daylight hours at 435 Oakview Road. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Selma Lee, 5, offers a snack to the Wylde Center chickens on March 7, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ben and Samantha look for plants for their garden at the Wylde Center plant sale on March 7, 2021. “We’ve done a lot of gardening,” said Samantha. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Starkey enjoys a Jeni’s ice cream cone with her sons Sam, 8, on left and Maxwell, who turns 10 on March 15. “We’ve been lucky,” Angela said. “At some point everybody is getting a little stir-crazy. None of us thought it would be like this. Everyone here took it super seriously.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jaden Paul, 9, demonstrates some scooter skills in downtown Decatur on March 7, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People dine al fresco at socially distanced tables in downtown Decatur on March 7, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People spread out on the Square in downtown Decatur on March 7, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vale Bader, 8, who came out to the Decatur Square with her family stretches out under a clear blue sky on March 7, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Hanson gives his daughter Kylan, 4, a push on the Square in downtown Decatur on March 7, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Herve Hanyurwimfura plays with his son Zayn, 2, at the Decatur Square on March 7, 2021. “It’s nice to spend time with the family outside,” said Hanyurwimfura who came out son Zayn and his wife Tori. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John-Carter and Kizzy Patel in downtown Decatur on March 7, 2021. “COVID sucks,” said John-Carter. “I’m ready for it to be normal again. Whatever that is.” Patel is the general manager at Kimball House restaurant and said March 2020 was a frightening time with a 75 percent drop in business. “It was the same story for pretty much everyone. We are grateful for the community here in Decatur and all the support we received. It continues to be a struggle.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Liyah Lee and Phillip Bradshaw in downtown Decatur on March 7, 2021. “We ate at Sweet Melissa’s. We’re going to walk around and enjoy the weather. We might get some Jeni’s (Ice cream.),” said Bradshaw, who lost his job with the airline industry due to the pandemic and was out of work for 5 months. He said he is in the third month of a new career. Lee said her insurance job was not affected. Photo Dean Hesse.
Friends and self-described ice cream enthusiasts share a laugh and some Jeni’s in downtown Decatur on March 7, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
